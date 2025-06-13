Tesco plc and PepsiCo CEOs announced as new Co-Chairs of The Consumer Goods Forum

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF), the only CEO-led organisation that brings together both manufacturers and retailers globally, has announced Ken Murphy, Group CEO, Tesco plc and Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and CEO, PepsiCo, as its new Co-Chairs for the next two years. The pair take over from Frans Muller, President & CEO of Ahold Delhaize, and Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and CEO of Mondelēz International.The CGF unites CEOs from more than 400 member companies across 70 countries – including Carrefour, Danone, Nestlé, Unilever and Walmart – providing a vital forum for driving positive change in the consumer goods sector. The new Co-Chairs will help to spearhead CGF’s role as a catalyst to contribute to better lives through better business across the world.Today at the CGF’s Global Summit in Amsterdam, the new Co-Chairs set out the challenges they hope to help members address, including balancing the increasingly high expectations from consumers of brands and retailers with navigating a disruptive business environment and efficiently driving a positive impact for all stakeholders. The new Co-Chairs underlined the value of the CGF to members, and the importance of working together on the big issues.They set out their ambition to build on the wide-ranging achievements that the outgoing Co-Chairs spearheaded over the past two years. In particular, they plan to:- Enhance networking and knowledge sharing opportunities, including at CGF events, and through the Future Leaders Programme to develop the next generation of talent- Develop regional strategy, expand sectors and grow membership, both through strengthening existing regional boards and working groups and exploring opportunities for new working groups or boards- Sharpen the CGF’s focus to support long-term sustainable business growth and resilience, in particular accelerating positive impact and derisking value chains through the Coalitions of ActionKen Murphy, Group CEO, Tesco plc, said:“ It’s a real privilege to step into the role of Co-Chair of the Consumer Goods Forum alongside Ramon from PepsiCo. The CGF plays a vital role in bringing our industry together to address shared challenges and opportunities. Over the next two years, I’m committed to growing our reach and relevance locally, while expanding our network globally. In a fast paced consumer environment, the CGF can play a positive role for members large and small, with pre competitive knowledge sharing on the big issues.”Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and CEO, PepsiCo, added:“I am honored to be elected as CGF’s New Co-Chair, along with Ken Murphy from Tesco. I strongly support the CGF mission of “Better Lives through Better Business,” and over the next two years, I look forward to helping the CGF deliver positive impact on people and the planet, while continuing to strengthen the Global Food Safety Initiative. I am eager for the CGF to continue expanding its local engagement in North America, Europe, Latin America, China, and Japan, while ensuring they meet members' regional needs and recruit new members.”Wai-Chan Chan, Managing Director of The Consumer Goods Forum, said:“I’m delighted to welcome Ken and Ramon to their role within the CGF over the next two years. I know their ambitious goals for the industry, combined with their commitment to delivering on urgent challenges, will help us to ensure an even greater combined positive impact.“On behalf of the Board, I also want to thank Frans and Dirk for their exceptional leadership, including the launch of the Acceleration Areas, which has helped create even more ways for members to get involved with the CGF.“Every business is different, but our members know they are stronger together – collectively striving to answer the needs of customers, partners and the environment. We hope that through CGF, every one of our members – regardless of where they are on their journey – is enabled, encouraged and inspired to do more.”

