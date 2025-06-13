South Africa extends condolences to India following the crash of Air India Flight 171

The South African Government and the people of South Africa wish to express its sincere condolences to the Government and people of India following the crash of an India Airlines aeroplane just after take-off from Ahmedabad, India, earlier today.

Flight AI171 was traveling from Ahmedabad to London when it crashed in a residential area shortly after take-off. The aeroplane was carrying 242 people onboard from various nationalities. It is not yet clear what caused the crash.

The thoughts of the people of South Africa are with the people of India as well as the people of all other countries affected by the crash during this difficult time and extends its sympathy to those families who have lost loved ones.

