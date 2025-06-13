Deputy Minister Phumzile Mgcina officially hands over Social and Labour Plan projects in Rustenburg, 13 Jun

The Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Ms Phumzile Mgcina (MP) will tomorrow, 13 June 2025, officially handover Impala Platinum Mine’s Social and Labour Plan (SLP) projects in Rustenburg, Northwest.

The SLP projects include the full renovation of the Retlakgona Primary School and the construction of a low culvert bridge in Phokeng. In keeping with the principles of a social license to operate, SLPs are a requisite for mining right holders to meaningfully contribute towards the socio-economic development of mining affected communities and labour sending areas.

The Deputy Minister is expected to handover these projects to the Ministry of Basic Education, represented by the MEC of Health, Mr Sello Lehari. The Acting Executive Mayor of Bojanala District Municipality, Cllr Susan Nthangeni and the Executive Mayor of Rustenburg Local Municipality, Cllr Sheila Mabale-Huma are expected to join the programme.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the handover programme which is scheduled as follows:

Date : Friday, 13 June 2025

Time : 11h30

Venue : Retlakgona Primary School, Meriting

