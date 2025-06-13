President Cyril Ramaphosa visits flood-affected areas in Eastern Cape, 13 Jun

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Friday, 13 June 2025, visit flood-affected areas in the Eastern Cape following rising casualties and damage to infrastructure caused by the severe weather which has engulfed the OR Tambo and Amathole District Municipalities.

The President is being kept abreast by Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Velenkosini Hlabisa and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabunyane on search and rescue efforts, and additional support needed to comprehensively respond across all levels to the devastating disaster.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sadness at the loss of lives and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, affected communities and Eastern Cape residents at large.

President Ramaphosa will commence his oversight visit to the flood-affected sites accompanied by Minister Hlabisa, Premier Mabuyane and leaders of the disaster response.

The delegation will monitor progress on the response and will interact with affected communities on government’s support.

MEDIA PROGRAMME

Closed Briefing by the interdisciplinary National Disaster Management Team

Time: 11:00

Venue : O.R Tambo District Municipality Council Chamber

Site visits to the Dicoligny , Jumba High School and Slovo Park

Time: 11:30

(Media to be stationed from the first site visit)

Media logistical arrangements to the site visits can be directed to Khuselwa Rantjie, Eastern Cape Provincial Spokesperson - 082 728 7476

Media enquiries:

COGTA Ministry

Pearl Maseko-Binqose, Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 082 772 1709

Presidency

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

