Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,028 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,744 in the last 365 days.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visits flood-affected areas in Eastern Cape, 13 Jun

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Friday, 13 June 2025, visit flood-affected areas in the Eastern Cape following rising casualties and damage to infrastructure caused by the severe weather which has engulfed the OR Tambo and Amathole District Municipalities.

The President is being kept abreast by Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Velenkosini Hlabisa and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabunyane on search and rescue efforts, and additional support needed to  comprehensively respond across all levels to the devastating disaster.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sadness at the loss of lives and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, affected communities and Eastern Cape residents at large.

President Ramaphosa will commence his oversight visit to the flood-affected sites accompanied by Minister Hlabisa, Premier Mabuyane and leaders of the disaster response.

The delegation will monitor progress on the response and will interact with affected communities on government’s support.

MEDIA  PROGRAMME

Closed Briefing by the interdisciplinary  National Disaster Management Team
Time: 11:00 
Venue : O.R Tambo District  Municipality Council Chamber

Site visits to the Dicoligny , Jumba High School and Slovo Park
Time: 11:30

(Media to be stationed from the first site visit)

Media logistical arrangements to the site visits can be directed to Khuselwa Rantjie, Eastern Cape Provincial Spokesperson -  082 728 7476

Media enquiries:

COGTA Ministry
Pearl Maseko-Binqose, Media Liaison Officer 
Cell: 082 772 1709

Presidency 
Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President 
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

President Cyril Ramaphosa visits flood-affected areas in Eastern Cape, 13 Jun

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more