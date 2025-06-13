Defence hosts World Hydrography Day celebration in Buffalo City Munipality, 20 to 21 June

The South African Navy, in partnership with Buffalo City Metro Municipality and Transnet National Port Authority, invites you to the commemoration of World Hydrography Day (WHD) in East London, as we recognize the critical role of hydrography in safe navigation, maritime security, and environmental protection.

This year's event is particularly special, as it coincides with the arrival of SA Navy vessels in East London on 18 June 2025. The presence of these ships marks a commitment to advancing hydrographic research and fostering awareness of South Africa’s maritime landscape.

The South African Navy invites all media houses for coverage of the following WHD celebrations activities.

Date Event Venue Time 20 June 2025 Hydrography Lecture and Panel discussion Premier Hotel ICC Hall 3 08:30 for 09:00 20 June 2025 Book launch and Cocktail Function Onboard SAS AMATOLA at the Port of East London 17:00 for17:30 21 June 2025 Right of Entryparade Oxford Street, EL City Central 09:30 for 10:00



We are looking forward to your presence for an insightful program featuring keynote addresses, ship tours, and demonstrations showcasing hydrographic expertise and cutting edge technology. Media representatives will have exclusive opportunities to engage with experts, capture compelling visuals, and report on the Navy’s contribution to hydrography.

All media RSVPs must be completed by 17 June 2025 before 20:00. Interested media are to contact the event media liaison team:

Lieutenant Commander Obed Medupe

Cell: 083 384 3583

Lieutenant Sebongile Mokwena

Cell: 082 218 7163

Enquiries:

Captain (SA Navy) Nkosinathi Goboza

Commander Task Group (CTG) World Hydrography Day Celebration

Cell: 072 577 9110

E-mail:

#GovZAUpdates