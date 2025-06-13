Basic Education launches Life Skills and Orientation Textbook Series in commemoration of Youth Month, 13 Jun

The Department of Basic Education will tomorrow, Friday 13 June launch the “At the Crossroads” Life Skills and Orientation Textbook Series in commemoration of Youth Month.

This year’s Youth Month theme, “Skills for the Changing World: Empowering Youth for Meaningful Economic Participation”, is echoed by the launch of the series which seeks to shape learners to “Gear Up for Greatness” by creating a call to action that challenges learner support to reimagine education as a bridge to opportunity, linking classroom learning to real-world success.

The launch of the “At the Crossroads series” for Life Skills textbooks (Grades 4– 6) and Life Orientation (Grades 7–12) will serve as learning materials for empowerment. Through carefully crafted lessons, learners will explore their talents, harness their strengths, and chart their own paths toward sustainable livelihoods. Whether through academic excellence, vocational training, or entrepreneurial ventures, these resources will help them navigate the complexities of the modern world with confidence and purpose.

MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA ARE INVITED TO ATTEND THE LAUNCH AS FOLLOWS:

Date: Tomorrow, Friday 13 June 2025

Time: 08h00

Venue: Department of Basic Education Conference Centre , 222 Struben Street Pretoria CBD.

