XJTLU showcases innovative house design at Venice Architecture Biennale

From 10 May, the video of a project titled “WoodBlock: Living on the Edge of Land and Sea” developed by the Design School at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University is being screened in the Italian Pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025. It will remain on display until 23 November 2025 in Venice, Italy.

The project team of “Woodblock”

The Venice Architecture Biennale - organised by La Biennale di Venezia - is globally regarded as the most influential architectural exhibition. Held every other year, it brings together architects, designers, researchers, and cultural institutions from all over the world to address the most pressing spatial, social, and environmental challenges shaping the future of cities and landscapes. With hundreds of thousands of international visitors expected over six months, the exhibition represents a unique opportunity for global visibility and exchange.

The XJTLU project was led by Professor Giorgio Monti and Dr Theofanis Krevaikas from the Department of Civil Engineering at XJTLU Design School.

“WoodBlock” is a compelling example of how architecture can respond to today’s ecological and social challenges, says Professor Monti.

“Our project is a modular, scalable, and low-impact architectural system that is designed for, but not limited to, coastal zones and other vulnerable transitional landscapes. It is developed with a focus on sustainability, community participation, and adaptability.

“The building uses dry-assembled laminated timber and bamboo components that allow for easy dissembly and reuse. It generates its own energy, promotes recycling materials, and encourages people to build their own structures with help from their local community.

“Designed to evolve alongside environmental and social transformations, it offers a powerful architectural response to the climate crisis and the complex negotiation between built and natural environment,” he says.

Screenshot of the video

Before being selected for the Biennale, the project underwent multiple development phases. A full-scale construction test was conducted in the Department of Civil Engineering’s structural lab at XJTLU, allowing the research team to validate the system’s technical performance under real conditions. In parallel, a prototype dwelling was assembled to test its application in a real-world scenario, demonstrating both the feasibility and livability of the concept.

“WoodBlock” not only demonstrates the School’s design excellence on an international stage, but also lays the groundwork for future partnerships and research-driven innovation grounded in applied contexts, says Professor Monti.

“This project represents exactly the kind of challenge we want our School to embrace. It is about designing with purpose, prototyping ideas, and building meaningful connections between research, education, and the world of industry, because impactful innovation can only happen when academic creativity meets real-world application.”

Screenshot of the video

Looking ahead, the Design School plans to launch an internal call for ideas among architecture students to design a WoodBlock installation. Once completed, the installation will become the centerpiece of a multi-stakeholder workshop bringing together industry professionals, academic researchers, designers, and policymakers to explore emerging approaches to circular construction, community resilience, and practice-based design education, Professor Monti adds.

Other than Professor Monti and Dr Krevaikas, the project team also includes Fulvio Ferrari and Alessandro Pinto, engineers based in Rome, Italy; PhD students and research assistants from the Design School; researchers from Zhejiang University and the LaBird Design Workshop in Nanjing; and professionals and companies who contributed to the prototyping phase.

Story and images courtesy of Professor Giorgio Monti

Edited by Yi Qian and Patricia Pieterse