Breast Cancer Screening Test Market Forecast to 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, and Strategic Teams

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Does The Data On The Breast Cancer Screening Test Market Size Indicate?

One cannot deny the significant growth experienced by the breast cancer screening test market in recent years. From $2.31 billion in 2024, it is predicted to grow to $2.51 billion in 2025, showing a remarkable compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.7%. Think drivers like increasing reimbursement policies, a rising focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about early detection, rising health consciousness, and sustained research and development, amongst others.

What Is The Anticipated Growth Of The Breast Cancer Screening Test Market?

The size of the breast cancer screening test market is likely to see some strong growth in the next few years. Predictions state it could grow to a whopping $3.46 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.3%. Some factors contributing to this expected growth include a surge in incidences of breast cancer, bolstered by government initiatives, and a rise in healthcare expenditure. Also, the prospect of mobile screening units, an increasing number of the female population, and advancements like imaging technology, non-invasive screening methods, and genetic testing.

What's more, the incidence of breast cancer is escalating due to the aging global population, with advancing age posing as a major risk factor for the disease. Today, with longer life expectancies, more individuals are at risk. Breast cancer screening tests play a crucial role in early detection, thus increasing the chances of successful treatment and reducing mortality rates.

What Is Driving The Growth In The Breast Cancer Screening Test Market?

Breast cancer, which is essentially the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the breast tissue, can potentially form a tumor and spread to other parts of the body. According to projections by Breastcancer.org, a US-based nonprofit organization, around 316,950 women could have a diagnosis of invasive breast cancer by 2025. An estimated 59,080 new cases of non-invasive ductal carcinoma in situ DCIS are expected to be reported.

Additionally, the Public Health Agency of Canada, a Canadian government agency, states that 28,600 Canadian women are likely to get a breast cancer diagnosis in 2022, with an estimated 5,500 women losing their lives to the disease. This rising incidence of breast cancer is projected to drive the growth of the breast cancer screening test market significantly.

Who Are The Keen Competitors In The Breast Cancer Screening Test Market

Big industry names like F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Fujifilm Corporation, and Koninklijke Philips NV, amongst others, are part of the breast cancer screening test market. These companies are focusing on developing innovative products, such as mobile cancer screening units. This effort is aimed at improving early detection rates, enhancing accessibility, and expanding screening coverage in remote and underserved areas.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Breast Cancer Screening Test Market?

What's more, some companies are making major strides in the industry. For instance, in September 2024, Granules India Ltd., an India-based pharmaceutical company, launched a Breast Health Express to boost breast cancer screening in underprivileged communities. The mobile unit is equipped with state-of-the-art mammography and ultrasound technology to enable quality screenings on the go. This particularly focuses on reaching underserved and rural communities where access to healthcare facilities might be limited.

How Is The Breast Cancer Screening Test Market Segmented?

Quickly now, let's talk segmentation. The report divides the breast cancer screening test market as follows:

- Diagnostic Test Type: Blood Marker Test, Imaging Test, Genetic Test, Immunohistochemistry Test

- Risk Level: High-risk Population, Moderate-risk Population, Average-risk Population

- End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Cancer Institutes, Research Laboratories

Further, here are a few subsegments:

- Blood Marker Test: Circulating Tumor Cells Test, Gene Expression Profiling Test, Circulating Tumor Dna Ctdna Test, Proteomic Biomarker Test

- Imaging Test: Mammography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging Screening Test, Molecular Breast Imaging Test, Positron Emission Tomograph Scan, Ultrasound

- Genetic Test: Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization, Her Gene Test

- Immunohistochemistry Ihc Test: Estrogen Receptor Er Test, Ki-67 Proliferation Marker Test, Progesterone Receptor Pr Test, Her2 Or Neu Test

What Regional Insights Impact The Breast Cancer Screening Test Market Logistics?

Offering Regional Insights, in 2024, North America held the dominant position in the breast cancer screening test market. However, Asia-Pacific is on course to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions analyzed in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

