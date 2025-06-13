Bone Wax Market Report 2025 – Strategic Insights for Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Does The Data On The Bone Wax Market Size Indicate?

The bone wax market size has grown steadily in recent years, increasing from $68.46 billion in 2024 to an estimated $71.74 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.8%. This growth can primarily be attributed to factors such as escalating demand for minimally invasive surgeries, upgrades in healthcare infrastructure, surging number of spinal surgeries, expanding healthcare expenditure, and an increase in bone cancers and related surgeries.

What Is The Projected Growth Of The Bone Wax Market?

Moving ahead, the bone wax market size is expected to witness steady growth, projected to escalate to $85.31 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 4.4%. This forecasted growth can be credited to an increasing number of orthopedic surgeries, a rising prevalence of bone-related disorders, growth in the aging population, a surge in trauma and accident cases, and heightened awareness about bone health.

Emerging in the forecast period are major trends including advancements in surgical techniques, high demand for bone graft substitutes, enhanced precision in surgical tools, development of bioabsorbable bone wax products, and the adoption of robotic surgery systems.

What Are The Key Bone Wax Market Drivers?

The increasing surgical procedures are projected to spur the growth of the bone wax market in the coming years. Surgical procedures, which involve manual or instrumental techniques to treat injuries, diseases, or abnormalities by altering body tissues, are on an uptick due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. These conditions often necessitate operative intervention for their effective management and to improve patient outcomes.

Bone wax, due to its effectiveness in controlling bleeding from cut or traumatized bone surfaces, is critical to surgical procedures. It helps to maintain a clear surgical field and reduces blood loss-related complications. In May 2022, a report by the British Orthopaedic Association BOA, a UK-based surgical specialty association, showed that England recorded more than 42,000 orthopedic surgeries, marking the highest monthly total since June 2021. This increase in surgical procedures is set to propel the expansion of the bone wax market.

Who Are The Prominent Industry Bone Of Wax Market Players?

Prominent companies in the bone wax market include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Medline Industries Inc., Baxter International Inc., Aesculap Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Healthium Medtech Limited, Surgical Specialties Corporation, GPC Medical Ltd., Qubix Medicare Private Limited, Dolphin Sutures, ABYRXInc., Lotus Surgicals Private Limited, Bentley Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Orion Sutures Private Limited, Decibell Gold Prosthesis Pvt. Ltd., Surbhi Surgicals, Vinculum Sutures Private Limited, Ropana Medicure Private Limited, and Adva Medical.

What Are The Emerging Trends Of The Bone Wax Market?

Leading companies in the bone wax market are centering their efforts on developing advanced products, such as bone putty, to minimize the need for removal and reduce the risk of long-term complications. Bone putty is a moldable, biocompatible material employed in surgeries to aid in bone healing or control bleeding from bone surfaces. For instance, in September 2023, Abyrx Inc., a US-based manufacturer of biomaterials and therapeutic devices, announced the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA for MONTAGE settable bone putty. This stands as the first FDA-approved settable bone putty particularly indicated for use in post-sternotomy cardiothoracic surgery. After application, it hardens swiftly to form a structure akin to bone, enhancing stability and hemostasis.

How Is The Bone Wax Market Segmented?

The bone wax market report segments the market as follows:

By Product:

1 Absorbable Bone Wax

2 Non-Absorbable Bone Wax

By Material:

1 Natural Bone Wax

2 Synthetic Bone Wax

By Application:

1 Orthopedic Surgery

2 Thoracic Surgery

3 Neurosurgery

4 Dental Or Oral Surgery

5 Other Applications

By End-User:

1 Hospitals

2 Specialty Clinics

3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

4 Other End-Users

In Subsegments:

1 By Absorbable Bone Wax: Gel-Based Absorbable Bone Wax, Paste-Based Absorbable Bone Wax, Solid Absorbable Bone Wax

2 By Non-Absorbable Bone Wax: Gel-Based Non-Absorbable Bone Wax, Paste-Based Non-Absorbable Bone Wax, Solid Non-Absorbable Bone Wax

Which Regions Are The Nerve-Center Of The Bone Wax Market?

North America emerged as the largest region in the bone wax market in 2024, and Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

