Contraceptive Drugs And Devices Market Analysis 2025 – Insights For Long-Term Investment & Planning

Contraceptive Drugs And Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Contraceptive Drugs And Devices Market is set for substantial growth, with projections reaching $27.24 billion in 2025. According to The Business Research Company’s Latest Report, the market has been achieving considerable growth, driven by advancements in contraceptive technologies, population growth, rising awareness of family planning, more working women, and a boost in government initiatives and funding. It forecasts a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Contraceptive Drugs And Devices Market Size?

Forthcoming expansion of the contraceptive drugs and devices market suggests a future rise in size to $36.31 billion by 2029. A compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.5% is predicted, influenced by trends like smart contraceptive devices with digital tracking, biodegradable implants and patches, hormone-free contraceptive innovations, AI-driven fertility monitoring apps, and 3d printing of custom-fit contraceptive devices. The market growth aligns with the rising demand for long-acting reversible contraceptives and increasing focus on women's reproductive health. Moreover, the expansion of e-commerce and telehealth access, prevalence of supportive healthcare policies, and insurance coverage are also significant factors stimulating market growth.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Contraceptive Drugs And Devices Market?

The key driver triggering growth in the contraceptive drugs and devices market is the rising number of government initiatives concerning reproductive health. Various governments are addressing issues such as maternal health, family planning, and access to essential healthcare services, which significantly shape societal well-being and development. These initiatives also encourage access to affordable and effective family planning methods, which allow individuals to make informed choices regarding their reproductive health. One such instance is the Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade's allocation of $56.8 million in November 2024 to a new initiative aimed at promoting sexual and reproductive health and rights in Southeast Asia.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Contraceptive Drugs And Devices Market?

The contraceptive drugs and devices market is vibrant, with prominent companies including Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co Inc., Bayer AG, Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Lupin Limited, CooperSurgical Inc., Mithra Pharmaceuticals, DKT International, Fuji Latex Co Ltd, Agile Therapeutics Inc., Cupid Limited, Veru Inc., Eskag Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Biosante Pharmaceuticals Inc., HLL Lifecare Limited, Afaxys Inc., The Female Health Company FC2, Mayer Laboratories Inc., Daré Bioscience Inc. These companies have paved their success by developing diverse innovative products. For instance, contraceptive vaginal rings are gaining popularity for their user convenience and extended contraceptive options.

How Is The Contraceptive Drugs And Devices Market Segmented?

The contraceptive drugs and devices market segmentation includes:

1 By Product: Contraceptive Drugs, Contraceptive Devices

2 By Technology: Traditional Methods, Digital Contraceptive Apps, Wearable Devices, Long-Acting Reversible Contraceptives LARCs

3 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channels, Public Channels And Non-Governmental Organizations, Other Distribution Channels

4 By End User: Male, Female

The subsegments include:

1 By Contraceptive Drugs: Oral Contraceptive Pills, Injectable Contraceptives, Contraceptive Patches, Vaginal Rings, Emergency Contraceptive Pills, Hormonal Implants

2 By Contraceptive Devices: Male Condoms, Female Condoms, Intrauterine Devices IUDs, Diaphragms And Cervical Caps, Contraceptive Sponges, Sterilization Devices

What Are The Regional Insights In The Contraceptive Drugs And Devices Market?

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the contraceptive drugs and devices market, with Asia-Pacific predicted to experience the fastest growth in the forecast period. The report covers several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

