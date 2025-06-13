Blockchain Technology In Healthcare Market Forecast to 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, and Strategic Teams

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Does The Data On The Blockchain Technology In Healthcare Market Size Indicate?

The phenomenal growth of the blockchain technology in healthcare market size, from $3.86 billion in 2024 to an estimated $5.67 billion in 2025, indicates a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 46.7%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to the increasing demand for secure and tamper-proof medical data storage, rising concerns over data breaches and cyberattacks in healthcare systems, growing adoption of electronic health records, escalating use of telemedicine and digital health services, and the increasing need for interoperability and seamless health data exchange.

What Is The Anticipated Growth Of The Blockchain Technology In Healthcare Market?

The market size of blockchain technology in healthcare is expected to grow exponentially in the coming few years, reaching an astonishing $25.99 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 46.3%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include rising healthcare costs, escalating investments in healthcare IT infrastructure, an increasing number of clinical trials requiring transparent and traceable data, a growing focus on patient-centric care and data ownership, and increasing government and regulatory support. Major trends observed in the forecast period include advancements in blockchain protocols, integration of blockchain with electronic health record EHR systems, developments of decentralized identity solutions, and advancements in blockchain-enabled supply chain management for pharmaceuticals.

What Is Driving The Growth In The Blockchain Technology In Healthcare Market?

The significant rise in cases of healthcare data breaches forms one of the key propellants of the blockchain technology in healthcare market growth. Healthcare data breaches refer to unauthorized access, exposure, or theft of sensitive patient information from healthcare systems, often resulting in severe privacy violations, identity theft, and regulatory consequences. Increasing cases of such data breaches are due to outdated security systems, lacking modern encryption protocols, timely software updates, and advanced threat detection mechanisms, thereby making them highly susceptible to cyberattacks and illicit access to critical patient data. In such a scenario, blockchain technology in healthcare serves as an effective solution in combating these data breaches by providing decentralized, advanced encryption, and controlled access to vital patient information, thereby significantly improving the security, transparency, and trust in healthcare data.

Who Are The Keen Competitors In The Blockchain Technology In Healthcare Market

Prominent companies operating in the blockchain technology in healthcare market such as Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation., Medtronic PLC., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated., Sotatek Holdings., Akiri Inc., iSolve LLC, PokitDok Inc., Avaneer HealthInc, Intellectsoft LLC., DNAtix Ltd., Equideum Health., FarmaTrust., PATIENTORY INC., Coral Health Inc., Embleema Inc., EncrypGen Inc., Factom Inc., Guardtime Limited, Hashed Health LLC, Labrys Inc., SimplyVital Health Inc., BurstIQ Inc. are striving to bring technological advancements.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Blockchain Technology In Healthcare Market?

These key players have shifted their focus towards developing technologically advanced solutions, such as blockchain-compliant ecosystems for healthcare, meant to enhance data security, privacy, and interoperability across healthcare systems. For instance, in March 2025, Circular Protocol, a Switzerland-based developer of an investment data management platform, collaborated with Arculus by CompoSecure, a US-based manufacturer of premium financial cards, to launch an innovative blockchain-compliant ecosystem specifically for healthcare providers aimed at improving data security, transparency, and patient privacy.

How Is The Blockchain Technology In Healthcare Market Segmented?

The blockchain technology in healthcare market can be segmented as follows:

1 By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2 By Network Type: Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Hybrid Blockchain

3 By Application: Clinical Data Exchange And Interoperability, Claims Adjudication And Billing, Supply Chain Management, Clinical Trials And eConsent, Other Applications

4 By End User: Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Insurance Companies, Research Institutions

Subsegments:

1 By Software: Blockchain Platforms, Smart Contracts, Data Security And Encryption Solutions, Healthcare Information Systems

2 By Hardware: Blockchain Nodes, Cryptographic Hardware, Internet Of Medical Things IoMT Devices

3 By Services: Blockchain Consulting, Blockchain Integration And Development, Blockchain As a Service BaaS, Managed Services, Support And Maintenance Services

What Regional Insights Impact The Blockchain Technology In Healthcare Market Logistics?

North America was the largest region in the blockchain technology in healthcare market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

