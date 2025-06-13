Surge In Film Production Projects Fueling The Growth Of The Market: Transforming the On Camera Monitor Market in 2025

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s On Camera Monitor Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teeming with a wave of technological advancements and surging demand, the on camera monitor market has seen a robust growth pattern in recent years. Statistics show a solid increase from $1.70 billion in 2024 to an impressive $1.83 billion in 2025, achieved at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.8%. Factors propelling this growth include a hike in demand for professional video production, birthing numerous content creation ventures, widespread live-streaming and broadcasting, a surge in multi-camera setups, plus the increasing use of drones for video capture.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The On Camera Monitor Market Size?

Far from plateauing, the on camera monitor market is gearing up for a prolific expansion in the next decade. Market size projections peg the value at $2.45 billion by 2029, grown at a steady CAGR of 7.6%. The forecast period owes its growth spurt to budding demands on various fronts including high-definition video on streaming platforms, the rise of on-camera monitors in corporate and educational video production, popularity of vlogging and personal video content creation, and robust growth of educational and training video content. Technological advancements are accompanying the revenue growth, with high-resolution displays, touchscreen interfaces, camera integration, compact and lightweight monitors, and enhanced battery life leading the charge in on-camera monitor innovations.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23778&type=smp

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The On Camera Monitor Market?

Adding fuel to the global on camera monitor market's growth engine is the burgeoning number of film production projects happening at a global scale. As filmmakers strive for visual storytelling excellence, they endeavor through stages such as development, pre-production, shooting, post-production, and distribution. The swelling demand for original content on streaming platforms ensures these film production projects are ceaselessly driving demand for on-camera monitors. These tools offer precision and accuracy in framing, focus, and exposure during shoots, and so, are indispensable in the industry. A report published by the British Film Institute BFI in February 2025 attested to this trend, stating that UK expenditures on film and high-end TV production reached a lofty $7.4 billion £5.6 billion in 2024, reflecting a 31% increase over the previous year.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The On Camera Monitor Market?

Giant conglomerates in the on camera monitor market sphere elevate the industry's standing. Key players include Panasonic Corporation, Eizo Corporation, BenQ Corporation, AJA Video Systems, Hollyland Technology, Atomos, Marshall Electronics, Aputure, TVLogic Co. Ltd., Blackmagic Design Pty Ltd., Cooke Optics, Osee Technology Ltd., BON Electronics Inc., Convergent Design, NEEWER, Shenzhen Feelworld Technology Co.Ltd, Portkeys Technology Limited., Andycine Technology Co. Limited, Ikan, Vaxis. These companies are making remarkable strides by developing technologically advanced products. A classic example is the Taiwan-based consumer electronics company, BenQ Corporation's unveiling of the PVS7 on-camera monitor in January 2025. This state-of-the-art 7" backlit IPS display boasts an impressive 1920 x 1200 resolution with a remarkable 2000-nit peak brightness and features an advanced anti-reflective coating and supports the Rec.709 color gamut with pre-calibrated precision, thus delivering superior color performance for professional use.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/on-camera-monitor-global-market-report

How Is The On Camera Monitor Market Segmented?

The on camera monitor market extends across varied segments, encompassing elements like product type, screen size, display resolution, distribution channel, and end users. Specified types bring into focus Liquid Crystal Display On-Camera Monitors, Organic Light Emitting Diode On-Camera Monitors, and Light Emitting Diode On-Camera Monitors. Screen sizes range from up to 5 inches, 5 to 7 inches, 7 to 10 inches, to above 10 inches. High Definition, Full High Definition, 4K Ultra High Definition, Higher Than 4K form the display resolution spectrum, while distribution channels are either online or offline.

What Are The Regional Insights In The On Camera Monitor Market?

A regional inspection uncovers that North America held the largest share in the on camera monitor market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is touted to race ahead as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

3D Camera Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-camera-global-market-report

Camera Modules Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/camera-modules-global-market-report

4K Dash Cam Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/4k-dash-cam-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.