Support for strategic planning and sustainable water resources management: meeting of the Tobol-Torgay Basin Council in Kostanay

On 26 May 2025, in Kostanay, the OSCE Programme Office in Astana facilitated the first meeting of the Tobol-Torgay Basin Council this year, dedicated to integrated water resources management and water conservation strategies.

As part of a multi-year initiative to support Kazakhstan in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and improving the water resources management system at the basin level, the Office continues to support the implementation of a comprehensive two-year initiative to develop a strategic river basin management plan.

The meeting brought together 30 stakeholders, including water users, representatives of basin inspections, local authorities, non-governmental organizations, and journalists from Kostanay and Aktobe regions. Participants engaged in discussions on current challenges in the field of water use, the introduction of water-saving technologies, and the planning of measures to protect water resources in the river basin area within the framework of the updated Water Code enacted on 9 April 2025.

Special attention was paid at the meeting to explaining the innovations in the Water Code. Director of the Department of Water Policy of the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Serikzhan Beketaev, presented a report on how legislative changes will affect the role and functionality of basin councils, as well as the basin planning system. According to the latest iteration of the Water Code, meetings of basin councils will be held twice a year: before the beginning of the growing season and after its completion. This approach is aimed at improving the efficiency of planning and monitoring of water use.

The meeting highlighted the need for rational management of water resources in the region, in particular to deal with the effects of climate change on security. Stakeholders have jointly developed detailed recommendations to be implemented in upcoming years. Through structured dialogue and strategic planning sessions, the event promoted the principles of integrated water resources management, strengthened regional co-operation, and laid the foundations for sustainable water management practices.

The results of the meeting will contribute not only to current water use practices, but also to long-term efforts to preserve the environment, mitigate and adapt to climate change in the Tobol-Torgay water basin. The developed framework for the sustainable use of water resources will become an important tool for ensuring the region’s water security in the face of growing and emerging climate challenges.