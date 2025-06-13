Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

June 13th, 2025

Press Release

Government of Timor-Leste Expresses Deep Condolences for Victims of Air Crash in Ahmedabad

The Government of Timor-Leste expresses its deepest consternation and sorrow for the tragedy that occurred on June 12th, 2025, in the city of Ahmedabad, India, where an Air India plane, bound for London, crashed shortly after take-off, resulting in the death of at least 241 individuals.

There were 242 people aboard the aircraft—230 passengers and 12 crew members—of various nationalities, including 169 Indian citizens, 53 British citizens, seven Portuguese citizens, and one Canadian citizen. The Government of Timor-Leste profoundly regrets the loss of human life and extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this tragic accident, which marks one of the most devastating episodes in civil aviation in recent decades.

The Government of Timor-Leste expresses its solidarity with the Government and people of India during this time of collective grief. It extends that solidarity to the Governments of the United Kingdom, Portugal, and Canada, whose citizens are among the deceased.

On behalf of the Government of Timor-Leste, the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Government Spokesperson, Agio Pereira, declares that "it is with deep regret that the Government of Timor-Leste welcomed the news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad. The loss of so many lives, including citizens of friendly countries with which we have historical ties and cooperation, saddens us deeply. We express our sincere solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian people, as well as with the families of all the victims of this tragedy." END