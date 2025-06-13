Macao Polytechnic University Holds 2025 Graduation Ceremony, 1,500 Graduates Embark on a New Journey

MACAU, June 13 - The Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) 2024/2025 Academic Year Graduation Ceremony was held on June 12 at 4:00 PM at the MPU Multi-Sport Pavilion. The ceremony commenced with the raising of the national flag and the singing of the national anthem, celebrating the graduation of over 1,500 students from doctoral, master’s, and bachelor’s degree programmes. Ms. O Lam, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government acknowledged MPU’s contribution to the construction and expansion of the China-PSC Platform in her speech.

Ms. O Lam, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, officiated the ceremony, accompanied by Dr. Choi Sai Cheong, President of MPU’s University Council, and Professor Im Sio Kei, MPU Rector. Mr. Li Xuefei, Director of the Education and Youth Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Mr. Guo Xiaofeng, Director of the General Department of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Macao SAR; and Mr. Kong Chi Meng, Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau, attended the grand ceremony along with members of MPU’s University Council, cooperating institutions, faculty, graduates, and their families and friends. Approximately 4,000 guests attended the ceremony in person, while family and friends worldwide participated via live streaming.

In her speech, Ms O Lam recognised the achievements of MPU in promoting educational cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries and in cultivating bilingual talents in Chinese and Portuguese, highlighting its significant contributions to the construction and expansion of the “Chinese-PSC Platform”. Ms. O Lam stated that the SAR Government is continuously optimising resource allocation, enhancing teaching and research standards, strengthening industry-academia collaboration, and increasing investment and support for higher education. The Government is actively advancing the construction of the Hengqin-Macao International Education (University) City, aiming to establish it as an “international education demonstration zone” and an “international science and technology innovation demonstration zone’, thereby creating new opportunities for the advancement of higher education in Macau. The Macao SAR Government remains committed to supporting the development of MPU, encouraging the university to leverage its academic and research strengths in various fields including artificial intelligence, biomedical sciences, language translation, and sports science. The Government hopes MPU will play and even greater role in fostering high-quality advancement in the higher education in Macao.

In his speech, Professor Im Sio Kei highlighted that MPU remains committed to its educational mission of fostering ‘patriotism and love for Macao’. In recent years, the university has achieved significant advancement through diversified academic programs, demonstrating remarkable success in holistic education. MPU’s regional and international recognition continues to grow, having received national-level teaching achievement awards twice and ranking among the world’s top 100 universities in sustainable development goals (SDG) related to employment and economic growth. Professor Im encouraged graduates to be guardians of “patriotism and love for Macao,” practitioners of “diversity and inclusion,” and be innovative pragmatists,” thereby contributing to the steady progress of Macao’s “One Country, Two Systems” framework in the new era.

Graduate representative, Lei Benedict Valentine Sheryl, from the Bachelor’s Degree Programme in Sino-Lusophone Trade Relations, delivered a speech expressing gratitude to the Macao SAR Government for its long-term substantial investment in higher education, to MPU for its interdisciplinary approach to talent cultivation and the dedicated guidance of its faculty, and to his family for their unwavering support. He concluded by offering blessings in Portuguese to all graduates and shared the saying, “Steel is forged through relentless hammering; talent is shaped through trials and challenges,” as mutual encouragement.

Over 1,500 graduates of Macao Polytechnic University’s 2024/2025 academic year come from more than 30 doctoral, master’s, and bachelor’s degree programmes, including the first cohort of graduates from the Peking University Health Science Center - Macao Polytechnic University Nursing Academy.