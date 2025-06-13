Happy Birthday, Jason Voorhees — Celebrate with the Ultimate Friday the 13th Fan Experience

Nightmare Events Presents Crystal Lake Nightmares Tommy Brunswick Nightmares Events Nightmare Events Presents Crystal Lake Nightmares

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Friday the 13th isn’t just superstition—it’s a celebration. June 13 marks the birthday of horror’s most iconic slasher, Jason Voorhees. And what better way to honor his legacy than to plan your trip to the biggest Friday the 13th convention ever: Crystal Lake Nightmares, happening August 8–10, 2025 at the Hilton LAX in Los Angeles.

Produced by horror event powerhouse Tommy Brunswick, Crystal Lake Nightmares is more than a convention—it’s a bloody love letter to 45 years of camp carnage, machete mayhem, and cinematic nightmares that started it all. This is not your average horror show. It's an immersive, fan-fueled celebration packed with rare appearances, exclusive experiences, and die-hard fans traveling from around the globe to pay tribute to Camp Crystal Lake.

The Convention Jason Would Kill to Attend

Crystal Lake Nightmares is pulling together one of the most complete and star-studded lineups in franchise history, including actors from nearly every film in the legendary series—some of whom have NEVER appeared at fan conventions before. These are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to meet the faces behind your favorite Final Girls, counselors, and, of course, the many men behind the mask of Jason.

“Crystal Lake Nightmares is a thank you to the fans who’ve kept Friday the 13th alive for 45 years,” says showrunner Tommy Brunswick. “We’re creating a weekend packed with unforgettable photo ops, immersive experiences, and a chance to be part of horror history.”

Expect:

Rare autograph signings with franchise cast members

Immersive camp-themed activations and horror set recreations

A fan film festival, featuring indie tributes to the Voorhees legacy

Campfire storytelling with cast and creators

Friday the 13th-style D&D experiences and games

Vendor village, cosplay contests, and more!

Tickets and full weekend details available now at www.CrystalLakeNightmares.com

Paramount Scares Presents: The Original in 4K with Sean Cunningham and Tommy Brunswick

The celebration kicks off early! On Friday, June 13th, on Jason’s birthday, Sean S. Cunningham—director of the original Friday the 13th—joins Tommy Brunswick for a special appearance at the Autry Museum in Griffith Park street food cinema gates opens at 8:00 PM, as part of Paramount Scares and Street Food Cinema’s premiere screening of the brand-new 4K restoration of the 1980 classic.

This outdoor horror screening under the stars is your chance to experience the original nightmare like never before—with crystal-clear visuals and blood-curdling sound that put you right back at camp. Stick around for a live Q&A with the creators and grab a sneak peek at what’s coming in August.

Tickets for the Autry screening: www.streetfoodcinema.com

A Global Pilgrimage for Slasher Fans

From New Jersey to Japan, Friday the 13th fans are making the journey to Los Angeles this August to unite at Crystal Lake Nightmares. Whether you grew up fearing the woods or still dream of outsmarting Jason in a final showdown, this event is your ultimate summer slasher getaway.

Cosplay as your favorite camper, pose with Jason’s mother’s head (you read that right), or just soak in the vibe of the most haunted fandom gathering this side of the lake. This is the official horror summer camp reunion you never knew you needed.

Tickets Are Going Fast

VIP packages and general admission passes are on sale now. Secure your camp pass at:

www.CrystalLakeNightmares.com

And don’t miss your chance to celebrate Jason’s birthday weekend at the 4K screening:

www.streetfoodcinema.com

Final Words from Camp Blood

“You’ve seen the movies. You’ve had the nightmares. Now come live them with us.”

— Tommy Brunswick, Showrunner, Crystal Lake Nightmares

This Friday the 13th, don't just post a meme. Make a real plan to face your fears, meet your heroes, and celebrate the slasher who made horror history.

We’ll see you at the lake. 🔪

Press Contact:

Nightmare Events

crystallakenightmares@gmail.com

https://crystallakenightmares.com/

Instagram: @crystal_lake_nightmares

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/crystallakenightmares

Crystal Lake Nightmares is a production of Nightmare Events. All trademarks and film content are the property of their respective owners and used under fair celebration.

