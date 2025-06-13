Comer and Higgins Applaud Passage of Bill to Ban D.C.’s Sanctuary Policy for Criminal Illegal Aliens

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement Clay Higgins (R-La.) today applauded House passage of the District of Columbia Federal Immigration Compliance Act (H.R. 2056). This bill, sponsored by Rep. Higgins, was passed by the House Oversight Committee and nullifies D.C.’s sanctuary city status. Specifically, it vacates any D.C. laws and memoranda that prohibit cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers.

“Sanctuary policies don’t protect Americans—they protect criminal illegal aliens. Too many innocent Americans have been killed or harmed by criminal illegal aliens who never should have been on our streets in the first place. These policies put criminal illegal aliens ahead of the safety and security of American citizens. That’s unacceptable. I’m encouraged that Mayor Bowser is finally signaling an end to D.C.’s sanctuary city status. The District of Columbia Federal Immigration Compliance Act ensures D.C. follows federal immigration law and puts public safety first. I thank Congressman Higgins for leading on this issue, and I urge the Senate to pass this bill and send it to President Trump’s desk,” said Chairman Comer.

“Sanctuary policies prioritize criminal illegal aliens over the safety and security of the American people. Our nation’s capital city should set an example for enforcing federal immigration laws. I appreciate my colleagues’ support in the House. I urge the Senate to pass this bill and send it to President Trump’s desk so we can return Washington, DC to We, the People,” said Congressman Higgins.

H.R. 2056 builds on the House Oversight Committee’s efforts to hold sanctuary jurisdictions accountable. In January 2025, Chairman Comer launched an investigation into the policies of sanctuary jurisdictions and their impact on public safety and federal immigration enforcement. Sanctuary jurisdictions are “states, counties or cities that put some limits on how much they are willing to cooperate with federal agencies’ efforts to deport” illegal aliens. These jurisdictions take it upon themselves to decide what laws they will and will not abide by all for the purpose of shielding removable aliens, especially criminals, from federal law enforcement. In March, the Oversight Committee held a hearing with four sanctuary mayors: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

In April, Chairman Comer expanded the Committee’s investigation by calling on Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul to provide documents and communications related to their states’ sanctuary policies and testify before the Committee. The governors are testifying before the Oversight Committee today, June 12, 2025.