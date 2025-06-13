Comer and Greene Applaud Passage of Rescissions Act that Saves $9.4 Billion by Cutting Waste on Woke Agendas

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) Chairwoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) today applauded House passage of H.R. 4, the Rescissions Act of 2025. This bill saves $9.4 billion by codifying the Trump Administration’s cuts to wasteful foreign aid initiatives within the State Department and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). It also cuts off government funding for the NPR and PBS propaganda machines funded via the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

“Today, the House passed its first bill to lock in President Trump’s cuts to wasteful, woke spending in the federal government. The House Oversight Committee and its DOGE Subcommittee have uncovered rampant waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer dollars, including funds NPR and PBS have used to push leftist propaganda, and ‘foreign aid’ used to finance radical, leftwing pet projects overseas.

“The Rescissions Act puts America First and delivers a strong blow against Washington’s addiction to reckless spending. This is just the beginning, and we will continue to root out wasteful Washington spending. We call on the Senate to pass this bill without delay and send it to President Trump’s desk for signature,” said Chairman Comer.

“I’m so excited the House has finally passed its first bill codifying President Trump’s DOGE cuts into law! I’m proud of the work the House Oversight Committee and my DOGE Subcommittee have done to expose the waste, fraud, and abuse at USAID, NPR, and PBS. We led the way. We held the hearings. We’re getting results. But this is only the beginning. We must codify every single DOGE cut into law and keep our promise to the American people to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse for good,” said DOGE Subcommittee Chairwoman Greene.

In March, the DOGE Subcommittee held a hearing on “Anti-American Airwaves: Holding the heads of NPR and PBS Accountable.” At the hearing, members held Katherine Maher, the Chief Executive Officer and President of National Public Radio (NPR), and Paula Kerger, Chief Executive Officer and President for Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), publicly accountable for the demonstrably biased news coverage they produce for an increasingly narrow and elitist audience. Republican members concluded these media entities should not continue to be funded by the broad taxpaying public.

In February, the DOGE Subcommittee held a hearing on “America Last: How Foreign Aid Undermined U.S. Interests Around the World” to expose egregious foreign aid spending, review proposed reforms, and aid the Trump Administration’s efforts to implement America-first foreign aid policies. Members of the Subcommittee presented an overwhelming array of examples illustrating how USAID has spent taxpayer dollars on programs that undermine American interests. Expert witnesses slammed the Biden Administration for blindly doling out money and not conducting proper oversight of tax dollars.