Grad 2025: ‘A journey of adaptation, discovery, and growth’

Name: Hwong En Tao

Nationality: Malaysian

Programme: MSc Actuarial Science

School: School of Mathematics and Physics

Hwong En Tao (right) with his friend

When I first started looking for a master’s programme, I was focused on actuarial science – ideally, one taught in English. I considered several options in China, but XJTLU stood out for two key reasons: its Universities & Colleges with Actuarial Programs Advanced Curriculum (UCAP-AC) accreditation from the Society of Actuaries (SOA) in North America and its strong international connections. I knew this choice would provide me the flexibility to pursue a career either in China or abroad.

Over time, I discovered that XJTLU offers excellent support in both SOA and the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFOA) pathways. While I wasn’t an active member of the actuarial society here, I followed the seminars and events closely and always appreciated the breadth of learning opportunities available. XJTLU helped me see that professional development doesn’t just come from the classroom – it’s also in the environment, the networks, and the support system.

One of the most defining moments of my academic journey was being at XJTLU during the global surge of interest and advancement in AI. That momentum sparked my curiosity. I began to explore how I could blend my actuarial background with machine learning tools – a unique intersection that I believe holds vast potential. Courses on machine learning and exposure to Python and other analytical tools became pivotal. They not only expanded my technical skills but also gave me a direction: a strong inclination towards research, possibly leading to a PhD.

International connections

Hwong En Tao (frist from left) dinning with the ‘XJTLU Buddies’

In terms of internationalisation, I’ve had a somewhat unique experience. As a Malaysian Chinese who grew up in a Mandarin-speaking environment, studying and living in China didn’t bring much of a cultural shock. However, what XJTLU gave me – through initiatives like the Buddy system – was a deeper insight into how students from different cultural backgrounds view the world. This broadened my own perspective, which I find invaluable, especially in a world that feels more divided than ever.

XJTLU also enabled connections that go beyond Suzhou. I’ve been in touch with professors from the University of Liverpool, and those conversations have helped me clarify my academic goals and research interests. It’s these cross-border academic relationships that truly reflect XJTLU’s strength as a joint venture university.

If I had one piece of advice for new international students, it would be this: don’t limit yourself to socialising only within your comfort zone. Try to connect with local Chinese students. While language can sometimes be a barrier, you’ll find many of them to be incredibly welcoming. Keep in mind that they’re often communicating in their second or third language when they speak English, so don’t judge based on fluency. Understanding China – whether for personal growth or career opportunities – starts with understanding its people, and that means stepping beyond your cultural boundaries.

Thrive under pressure

One of the biggest challenges I faced at XJTLU was adjusting to the academic intensity. The fast-paced structure – with short semesters and frequent assessments – was a big change for me. I was used to having more time to absorb material and explore topics in depth. Here, I had to learn to prioritise quickly and adapt fast, which I now realise is a great simulation of real-world pressure. It’s not always about perfection – it’s about progress and adaptability.

There were countless memorable moments, but one stands out vividly. It was my first test at XJTLU. I had underestimated the pace and difficulty, and by the end, I was literally sweating through the paper. I looked around and saw students already handing in their answers, while I still had one question left – my heart was racing. I barely made it before time ran out. After the test, everyone around me said it was tough, but years of experience taught me not to trust post-exam conversations – they’re often misleading! To my surprise, I ended up scoring quite well. That experience taught me not to panic, and that resilience sometimes matters more than confidence.

Hwong En Tao (first row, second from left) taking a selfie during a football match with friends

Outside of academics, I’ve always had a passion for football. Unfortunately, after undergoing anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery on both knees, I’ve had to step back from the sport. While the recovery process has been long, it gave me time to reconnect with another lifelong interest – playing the piano.

Music has become a regular outlet for me, especially after study sessions or during stressful periods. Learning and memorising pieces provides a strong sense of accomplishment, and I find that it keeps my mind sharp. Most importantly, it offers a calm focus before exams, helping me maintain mental clarity and composure under pressure.

Hwong En Tao playing the piano during a company event

Currently, I’m working as a research assistant under a professor who has been instrumental in helping me develop my coding skills. It’s been one of the most rewarding aspects of my postgraduate life. In an increasingly AI-driven world, I know these skills will be critical, whether in academia or the industry.

XJTLU has been more than just a university to me. It’s been a training ground – intellectually, professionally, and personally. And while I still have many steps ahead in my journey, I’m grateful that this chapter happened right here.

Hwong En Tao (frist from left) at the graduation ceremony

By Hwong En Tao

Edited by Xinmin Han

Photos courtesy of Hwong En Tao