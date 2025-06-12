Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,171 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,010 in the last 365 days.

Stream Advisory Rescinded for the Walnut River from Highway 54 south of El Dorado to Turkey Creek

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a stream advisory for the Walnut River from where it passes under Highway 54 south of El Dorado to the confluence with Turkey Creek that was issued June 5.

The stream advisory was a result of a damaged pipe discharging untreated wastewater that reached the river.

The damaged pipe has been repaired and untreated wastewater is no longer being discharged.

KDHE has deemed the stream safe for secondary (wading) contact and livestock use. 

To view the original stream advisory, click here.


###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Stream Advisory Rescinded for the Walnut River from Highway 54 south of El Dorado to Turkey Creek

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more