Stream Advisory Rescinded for the Walnut River from Highway 54 south of El Dorado to Turkey Creek
Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a stream advisory for the Walnut River from where it passes under Highway 54 south of El Dorado to the confluence with Turkey Creek that was issued June 5.
The stream advisory was a result of a damaged pipe discharging untreated wastewater that reached the river.
The damaged pipe has been repaired and untreated wastewater is no longer being discharged.
KDHE has deemed the stream safe for secondary (wading) contact and livestock use.
