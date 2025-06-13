Larry McCray Delivers 'One Of The Best Blues Albums Of The Year' with Heartbreak City

New Album Out Now via Joe Bonamassa’s KTBA Records; Title Track Highlights His Blistering Guitar and Signature Soulful Vocals

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, celebrated bluesman Larry McCray releases his powerful new studio album Heartbreak City, available now on KTBA Records, the label founded by Joe Bonamassa. To mark the occasion, McCray also drops the album’s title track and latest single, “Heartbreak City”—a gut-punch of a song that puts his searing guitar work and gravel-worn vocals front and center. WATCH “Heartbreak City” Official Music Video. STREAM the album “Heartbreak City”. Order The Album HERE Produced by Grammy-nominated duo Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith, Heartbreak City is a bold, unfiltered collection that finds McCray at the height of his powers. The ten-track album fuses raw blues with vintage soul, Southern grit, and hard-earned truth, featuring standout contributions from Reese Wynans, Kirk Fletcher, and background vocalists Jade Macrae and Dannielle De Andrea, as well as guest guitar work from Bonamassa himself. It was recorded at Sunset Sound in Hollywood and mixed by Alan Hertz.Written by Josh Smith, Michael "Harvey" Price, Steve Shepherd, and Dan Walsh, track “Heartbreak City” tells the story of a man lost in a city of sorrow, where heartbreak is the only currency and escape feels impossible. The song’s vivid lyrics paint a cinematic portrait of isolation and despair—“All God’s lonely souls begging, ‘Please just let me die’”—while McCray’s voice channels every ounce of that pain into a cathartic, slow-burning blues performance. His guitar howls and groans alongside him, evoking the decades he spent pouring himself into club stages night after night.Across the board, critics agree: McCray has delivered one of the standout blues records of the year. Blues Rock Review praised his ability to stay rooted in tradition while continuing to evolve the genre, writing, “McCray dispatches the train with guitar licks played with a feel that even the late great B.B. King would have been proud of.” Rock and Blues Muse called the album “magnificent,” noting its “roaring, goose-bump raising guitar solos” and declaring that “Larry McCray is back in a big way.” Glide Magazine added, “McCray has never sounded better vocally or on guitar,” and affirmed that Heartbreak City “has all the major ingredients for a powerful blues album and then some.” And Raised by Cassettes summed it up best, calling it “not just one of the best blues albums of the year, but one of the best albums all around.”The album was introduced through two acclaimed singles: “Bye Bye Blues,” a finger-snapping throwback co-written with Charlie Walmsley and steeped in soul tradition, and “Bright Side,” an unreleased gem originally written for Bobby “Blue” Bland that McCray reimagined with swagger and charm.Across Heartbreak City, McCray leans into themes of loss, resilience, and redemption, drawing from a life spent living the blues as much as playing them. His voice—gritty, weathered, and full of soul—carries the weight of that experience, while his guitar burns with unrelenting purpose. With gospel-tinged harmonies, tight arrangements, and songs that cut deep, Heartbreak City is McCray’s most personal and compelling work yet.The new album follows McCray’s acclaimed 2022 comeback, Blues Without You, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Blues Chart and was named #1 Blues Album of the Year by Blues Rock Review. In 2024, McCray was inducted into the Michigan Rock and Roll Legends Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy as one of the Midwest’s true blues icons.For more information, visit https://larrymccrayofficial.com Heartbreak City by Larry McCray1. Try To Be A Good Man2. Heartbreak City3. Bye Bye Blues4. Bright Side5. Everything Falls On Me6. I Know What I’ve Done (feat. Joe Bonamassa)7. Keep On Loving My Baby (feat. Kirk Fletcher & Josh Smith)8. Hangman9. Stop Your Crying10. Crazy WorldTour Dates:August 24 - Marshfield, MA - North River Blues FestSeptember 15-21 - Seattle, WA - Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea AlaskaDevon Allman’s Blues Summit Tour**August 7 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane’s River CenterAugust 8 - Lake Charles, LA - The Rosa Hart TheatreAugust 9 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger TheaterAugust 10 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts CenterAugust 12 - Nashville, TN - Fogg St Lawn ClubAugust 13 - Union Hall, VA - The CovesAugust 14 - Hopewell, VA - The Beacon TheatreAugust 15 - Norfolk, CT - Infinity Music HallAugust 16 - Jordan, NY - Kegs CanalsideAugust 17 - Kingston, NY - Ulster Performing Arts CenterAugust 20 - Atlantic City, NJ - Mardi Gras AC @ Kennedy PlazaAugust 21 - Cranston, RI - The Park TheatreAugust 23 - Nashua, NH - Nashua Center for the ArtsSeptember 4 - Phoenix, AZ - MIMSeptember 5 - Las Vegas, NV - Big Blues BenderSeptember 6 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - Coach HouseSeptember 9 - Santa Fe, NM - The LensicSeptember 10 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts CenterSeptember 11 - Parker, CO - The Pace CenterSeptember 12-13 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival** Features Devon Allman, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray & Sierra GreenAbout Larry McCrayBlues singer and guitarist Larry McCray was born in Magnolia, Arkansas, and raised in Saginaw, Michigan, where he developed a searing guitar style and emotive voice that would earn him comparisons to the genre’s greats. A pioneer of modern blues-rock, McCray helped shape the genre throughout the ’90s with albums on Virgin’s Point Blank label and through collaborations with legends like B.B. King, Albert King, and Buddy Guy. After years of grinding it out on the road and surviving personal struggles, McCray has emerged with a renewed sense of purpose—and a voice that’s deeper, richer, and more powerful than ever. With Heartbreak City, he cements his status as a timeless torchbearer of the blues.For more information on Larry McCray, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

