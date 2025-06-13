Share your views: UK government's proposed disability welfare cuts

The union is seeking member views to help inform our response to government's "Pathways to Work: Reforming Benefits and Support to Get Britain Working" Green Paper.

The NUJ will respond to the UK government’s ‘Pathways to Work’ Green Paper which includes proposals to cut access to Personal Independence Payment (PIP) and the health element of Universal Credit (UC) and to change other forms of welfare support.

The union is deeply concerned that government’s proposals to cut disability welfare will result in significant disadvantage for many disabled people, including our members. Proposals that many MPs don’t seem to fully understand will be voted on without robust impact assessments or costings. Not all of the changes are being consulted on but the NUJ will outline our concerns on those too.

The narrative around the proposed cuts has been divisive and unsupportive, and the consultation process itself has not been fully accessible.

The NUJ represents a significant number of freelances as well as those in PAYE roles and we are seeking your contributions to inform our response.

Our response will include disabled members and those with long term health conditions whether or not they are currently in receipt of PIP, UC or Access to Work. There are concerns that Access to Work funding is already being targeted.

Share your thoughts and concerns on what the proposed cuts would mean for you. All responses will be anonymised and will support us to respond robustly to the consultation. Email [email protected] no later than Sunday 22 June with your views.

Useful links

The Pathways to Work: Reforming Benefits and Support to Get Britain Working Green Paper .

DPO Forum England, Benefits Green Paper Explained: https://www.disabilityrightsuk.org/news/dpo-forum-england-benefits-green-paper-explained

TUC response to Work and Pensions Committee https://www.tuc.org.uk/research-analysis/reports/tuc-submission-work-and-pensions-committee-inquiry-getting-britain

Inclusion London, briefing: changes to disability-related social security and work: https://www.inclusionlondon.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/MP-briefing-on-disability-benefits-cuts-and-work.pdf

