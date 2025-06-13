Director Casey Sixkiller on federal threats to Washington’s clean vehicle transition

OLYMPIA –

Earlier today, Washington joined 10 other states in a lawsuit challenging efforts by Congress and President Trump to rescind stronger state standards on vehicle pollution known as “vehicle emissions standards.”

Since 1970, the U.S. Clean Air Act has allowed states to adopt more stringent vehicle emission standards than the federal minimums. President Trump signed three Congressional Review Act resolutions that seek to undo this state authority and roll back the standards. The review act has never been used to rescind state emission standards before, and the action runs counter to Government Accountability Office and Senate Parliamentarian findings that the federal waivers giving states this authority are not subject to congressional review.

Transitioning to clean vehicles is essential to meeting the state's legal limits on greenhouse gas emissions. These federal actions also threaten public health in Washington, especially in communities that already suffer serious health impacts due to exposure to exhaust from vehicles.

In response to these developments, Washington Department of Ecology Director Casey Sixkiller issued this statement: