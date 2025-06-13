Strider Fitness Ventures Secures $5MM in IP-Backed Growth Capital with Support from Fallingst, MRC, and AOL Sourcing

StreetStrider Joseph K. Hopkins | CEO, Fallingst Technologies Andy Moser | CMCO, AOL Sourcing

Strider Fitness built a protectable and monetizable IP asset. Our role was to unlock its value through structured capital.” — Joseph K. Hopkins, CEO Fallingst Technologies

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a dynamic demonstration of how intellectual property (IP) can be leveraged as a powerful financing asset, Fallingst Technologies LLC , alongside lending partner ABL OPCO LLC (d/b/a Mountain Ridge Capital , “MRC”) and capital markets advisory firm AOL Sourcing , announced today the successful closing of a $5 million structured capital facility for Strider Fitness Ventures LLC (“Strider Fitness”).Strider Fitness, an innovative company at the intersection of fitness and sustainable mobility, is the owner of the “StreetStrider” – the world’s first 2-in-1 elliptical cross-trainer engineered for both outdoor and indoor use. Merging the motion of jogging, skiing, and cycling into one fluid and low-impact experience, the StreetStrider’s patented lean-to-steer technology and three-wheel design offer users a joint-friendly, full-body workout. The company's direct-to-consumer model and science-backed product design continue to fuel rapid growth and brand loyalty across diverse fitness demographics.The $5MM infusion of IP-backed capital will support Strider Fitness’s next phase of expansion, with strategic investments in product innovation, manufacturing, global distribution, and customer acquisition. This marks a key milestone in the company's multi-year capitalization strategy, which emphasizes the monetization of intangible assets as a catalyst for sustainable scale.“Strider Fitness represents the kind of visionary, IP-rich company we’re proud to support,” said Joseph K. Hopkins, CEO of Fallingst Technologies LLC. “From the outset, it was clear that their intellectual property portfolio was not only protectable – but monetizable. We structured a comprehensive solution that aligned market opportunity with capital readiness, giving Strider Fitness the financial runway it needs to commercialize at scale. This transaction reflects our broader mission: helping innovation-driven businesses unlock the full value of their intangible assets in a capital marketplace that increasingly rewards IP strength.”Fallingst Technologies played an integral role in the transaction by:• Conducting borrower and IP readiness assessments• Delivering a full IP Assessment and Valuation Report• Coordinating with Mountain Ridge Capital on an Orderly Liquidation Valuation ( OLV) to appraise the StreetStrider IP portfolio• Facilitating the successful execution of a Collateral Protection Insurance (CPI) wrap, finalized in partnership with a leading commercial broker and carrierThe financial structure was further shaped by Mountain Ridge Capital’s nuanced approach to non-traditional collateral lending. At the heart of the effort was Craig Winslow, CEO at MRC, whose expertise in asset-based lending helped bring the transaction to fruition.“At MRC, we pride ourselves on delivering tailored loan structures to meet the unique capital needs of middle-market businesses,” said Winslow. “StreetStrider stood out with a compelling value proposition, a robust patent portfolio, and a clear growth trajectory. This was exactly the type of company we’re built to serve. By working closely with Fallingst, we gained the confidence needed to structure a deal around IP – a traditionally overlooked but increasingly valuable asset class.”The closing also marked a strategic success for AOL Sourcing, whose capital markets advisory team played a central role in aligning the key stakeholders and facilitating execution.“We built AOL Sourcing to be more than a connector – we’re a strategic engine for growth-stage companies ready to scale,” said Andy Moser, CMCO, Capital Markets/Advisory at AOL Sourcing. “This transaction exemplifies how a well-coordinated capital solution can bring together the right borrower, the right lender, and the right IP strategy. StreetStrider is a brand with both momentum and mission, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth in the fitness mobility space.”With a financing model that combines innovation, asset intelligence, and structured lending, the StreetStrider transaction illustrates how modern capital markets are evolving to accommodate IP-driven growth strategies – especially in sectors where product design, brand protection, and customer experience intersect.About Fallingst Technologies LLCFallingst Technologies LLC is a leading technology advisory firm specializing in asset management, IP valuation, and capital markets execution. The firm serves clients across deep technology, healthcare, life sciences, industrials, and consumer markets – offering custom solutions that transform intangible assets into capital-ready collateral. Fallingst maintains a robust network of A+ rated insurance partners and institutional lenders to deliver IP-anchored funding strategies to high-growth ventures.About Mountain Ridge Capital (MRC)Mountain Ridge Capital provides asset-based financing solutions to lower-middle-market companies across diverse industries. Led by seasoned credit professionals like Craig Winslow, MRC focuses on structuring flexible loans using a broad range of collateral types – including intellectual property, inventory, and equipment – with a commitment to relationship-driven lending and operational responsiveness.About AOL SourcingAOL Sourcing integrates capital markets advisory, supply chain optimization, and manufacturing strategy into a cohesive ecosystem for growth-stage companies. With expertise spanning global sourcing, operational efficiency, and investment alignment, AOL Sourcing helps clients scale with speed and intelligence.

