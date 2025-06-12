DPS Discovers 25 Illegal Immigrants Crammed Inside Box Truck Along I-37 (South Texas Region)

CORPUS CHRISTI – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), during Operation Lone Star, discovered over two dozen illegal immigrants crammed inside a box truck during a crash investigation in Live Oak Co.

On Wednesday, June 11, 2025, just after 9:30 a.m., a DPS Trooper was approached by a concerned citizen at a truck stop along IH-37 in George West, Texas regarding a minor crash that occurred in the parking lot. The Trooper made contact with the driver of a white 2005 International box truck. The driver indicated that she was driving to Houston, Texas after picking up mattresses in Alton, Texas. During the interaction, the Trooper suspected inconsistencies in the driver's travel plans and requested consent to search the truck. The Trooper, with assistance from the George West Police Department, then discovered 25 illegal immigrants crammed inside a small corner of the box truck attempting to conceal themselves behind 30 mattresses and inside a crawl space within the box truck wall. There was little-to-no ventilation.

The group of 25 illegal immigrants included 12 males, 12 females and an 11-year-old child. All were from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, India, Cuba, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic. The 25 were immediately removed from the truck for medical evaluation and then referred to U.S. Border Patrol.

The driver, Silvia Patricia Santamaria, 43, of Houston, Texas, was arrested and charged with 25 counts of smuggling of persons. She was booked into the Live Oak Co. Jail.

Video from the incident is available here.

