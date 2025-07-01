IUI Appoints Dominic DeBiaso to Board of Directors

Building Effective Business Intelligence

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Information Unlimited, Inc. (IUI) is proud to announce the appointment of Dominic DeBiaso to its Board of Directors. Mr. DeBiaso brings a distinguished career in data science. He will provide strategic guidance as IUI continues its growth in delivering advanced data and AI solutions for public sector clients.

Mr. DeBiaso brings deep industry experience in the defense, pharmaceutical, medical products, and healthcare sectors. He regularly advises senior clients on business strategy, translating technical insights into clear, actionable plans. As a product owner and team lead, he helped develop rapid-turn analytics solutions addressing healthcare provider (HCP) metrics, patient journeys, market access, referral patterns, and treatment impact—particularly around COVID-related behaviors, drug switching, and biologic initiation.

His project portfolio includes machine learning applications for disease progression, unmet medical need analysis, and clinical trial targeting. He has worked extensively with real-world data (RWD) and real-world evidence (RWE). Therapeutic areas he has supported include Alzheimer’s disease, heart failure, oncology, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, and severe asthma. His consulting work has taken him across the U.S. and to global clients in Switzerland, Belgium, France, Denmark, England, and Germany.

Among his notable public sector data science projects:

• Led data science efforts for the CMS Transforming Clinical Practice Initiative, supporting over 140,000 clinicians in improving care quality and reducing costs.

• Conducted time series modeling and data mining for the U.S. Marine Corps to analyze suicide predictors.

• Designed enterprise and content-based recommender systems for platforms such as Benefits.gov, and Recreation.gov.

• Developed Perceptive Search, a deep learning-powered enterprise search tool

“We are honored to welcome Dominic DeBiaso to our Board,” said Herschel Chandler, President of IUI. “His unique combination of federal strategy, global industry consulting, and hands-on data science innovation makes him an exceptional addition to our leadership team.”

“I’m excited to join IUI’s Board and contribute to a company that’s at the forefront of solving complex government challenges with data-driven innovation,” said DeBiaso. “I look forward to working with the leadership team to advance IUI’s mission.”

This appointment reinforces IUI’s commitment to bringing experienced and forward-thinking leadership to guide its next phase of strategic development.

For more information about IUI and its leadership, visit www.iui.com.

About IUI:

Information Unlimited, Inc. is a leading provider of data management, analytics, and artificial intelligence services for government and commercial clients. With a strong track record in mission-critical IT, IUI empowers organizations through secure, ethical, and transformative technology solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.