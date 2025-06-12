Virtual Rockstar Honored as Silver Stevie® Award Winner in 2025 American Business Awards®

Virtual Rockstar wins Silver Stevie® at the 2025 American Business Awards for empowering clinics with heart-led, reliable virtual assistant support.

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Rockstar, a leading provider of full-time Filipino Virtual Assistants to physical therapy clinics across the United States, has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Startup of the Year - Business Services Industries category at the 23rd Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

The prestigious award recognizes Virtual Rockstar’s unwavering commitment to empowering medical entrepreneurs and private practice owners with the skilled, compassionate, and reliable support they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

Founded with the mission to not only support U.S.-based outpatient clinics but also uplift Filipino families through meaningful work, Virtual Rockstar brings a uniquely human-centered approach to virtual assistance. Each of our team members is trained to handle a broad range of essential services including billing, patient scheduling, insurance verification, marketing, and more, making them indispensable allies to clinicians seeking both operational efficiency and patient satisfaction.

“This recognition is deeply meaningful to us,” said Virtual Rockstar’s Chief Rockstar Will Humphreys. “It affirms what we’ve known all along that when we lead with empathy, accountability, and purpose, we create something truly transformative. At the heart of what we do is a simple promise: to free you up so you can focus on what matters most. We are proud to be a bridge between exceptional Filipino talent and medical leaders in the U.S. who value heart-led service and dependable support.”

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. “Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all of the winners in the 2025 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 10 gala event in New York.”

At Virtual Rockstar, we believe in doing hard things together, having fun while doing them, and always showing up for each other and our clients. This Silver Stevie® Award is a testament to the trust we've built, the families we support, and the lives we impact — one virtual assistant at a time.

