CA Governor’s Office Joins San Jose Chamber to Discuss Growth in Uncertain Times

Derek Kirk of GO-Biz headlines the Power Hour Breakfast with insights on navigating economic uncertainty. San Jose Chamber of Commerce to Host Power Hour Breakfast California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) partners with SJ Chamber of Commerce

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Economic uncertainty brings danger—but it can also mean opportunity for those well-positioned to take advantage. Derek Kirk, Senior Advisor of Economic Policy at GO-Biz, the California Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development, will offer his assessment of the business landscape at the San Jose Chamber of Commerce’s next Power Hour Breakfast on June 17th. Exclusively for Chamber members, the conversation will focus on how businesses of any size can adapt to the current economic turbulence as well as Go-Biz’s role in supporting business resiliency to maintain California’s strong economic growth, which continues to place it among the top economies in the world.“In times of economic uncertainty, timely insight is critical, and there’s no better voice than GO-Biz to help businesses understand the road ahead,” said Leah Toeniskoetter, President & CEO of the San Jose Chamber of Commerce. “We’re proud to welcome Derek Kirk to our Power Hour Breakfast, where members will hear firsthand about GO-Biz’s strategy to bolster both the state’s and the Bay Area’s economic resilience and growth.”Event Details:Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025Location: San Jose Chamber of Commerce101 W Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113Time: 7:30-9:00 a.m.

