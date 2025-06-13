Craft, Culture, and Casks: Guajana Distillery Named 2025 Best of Alabama Winner

MADISON, AL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guajana Distillery, LLC has been named a 2025 Best of Alabama Award winner, a recognition that honors the state’s most outstanding businesses for their craftsmanship, innovation, and community impact. Located in Madison, Guajana is known for handcrafting super-premium rum, vodka, and gin inspired by the over 450-year-old Puerto Rican rum-making tradition.Founded in 2014 by Luis Ortiz-Peña, the distillery blends old-world technique with modern precision. All Guajana’s spirits are distilled from sugarcane molasses using traditional pot stills—a process that results in rich, nuanced flavors designed for even the most discerning palates. Signature offerings include Guajana 86 and Guajana 89, as well as their cask strength counterparts, Guajana 106 and 108. The portfolio also includes Sagrav Vodka and Guajana Gin, both celebrated for their smooth, balanced profiles.“My grandfather, Modesto Peña, was a rum maker in Puerto Rico, and my mother, Iris, was the heart of our family,” said Ortiz-Peña. “This distillery is built on their legacy. Winning this award affirms that honoring tradition while delivering top-tier quality resonates with people.”In addition to its award-winning spirits, Guajana offers immersive 1980s-style Caribbean distillery tours that blend education, storytelling, and tastings—a nod to both heritage and hospitality. The 2025 Best of Alabama Award highlights the distillery’s dedication to preserving craft while creating memorable experiences.As they continue to grow, Guajana Distillery remains focused on their founding philosophy: authenticity, excellence, and pride in every bottle. Or, as their label says: Guajana… Drink Better.Click here for more information

