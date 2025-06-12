May Retail Sales Showcase Consumers Making Trade-offs Amid Uncertainty, Reports Circana

Food spending continues to rise, but families remain a source of discretionary growth

CHICAGO, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overall, U.S. retail sales revenue was up 1% during the four weeks of May compared to the same time in 2024, while unit demand fell 1%. As costs caused an increase in spending on food despite unchanged consumption, discretionary spending took a back seat for most consumers as they prioritized purchases, according to Circana , LLC .

“Consumers are prioritizing their spending to a degree not seen since the pandemic, and consumer sensitivity to price and priority will only elevate as market pressures evolve,” said Marshal Cohen, chief retail industry advisor for Circana. “Today’s prioritization behavior is not consistent across all industries, or even consumer segments, and is likely to change in the weeks and months ahead as we navigate through the early stages of price increases and tariff-impacted product appears in stores.”

Prioritization variability is particularly evident in the comparison of adult-only households and households with children. While consumers who have children are incurring the same elevated prices on food, they are also continuing to spend more on discretionary items — kids are an enduring priority. Households with children represent less overall discretionary spending than adult-only households, but they are still delivering growth and presenting an opportunity at retail — for now. As cost pressures mount, spending growth among households with kids is likely to diminish.

For the combined four weeks ending May 31, 2025, retail food and beverage sales revenue was up 3%, and unit sales were flat. Non-edible CPG dollars rose 1%, and unit sales declined 2%. At the same time, there was a 3% decline in discretionary general merchandise retail dollar sales, and unit demand was 4% lower than the same period a year ago. In the final week of May, apparel led the pullback in general merchandise spending, while prestige beauty sales rebounded into growth mode and reclaimed the top spot in general merchandise. The earlier pull-forward purchase activity in consumer technology that was fueled by concerns over potential tariff impacts dropped back as tariffs became more of a reality.

“Consumer behavior is becoming predictive, particularly as it relates to discretionary purchases,” said Cohen. “Minimal changes to food spending behavior puts more pressure on general merchandise to absorb the changes made by consumers, making it critical for marketers to not only observe and react to a shift in one market segment but also view those shifts as a preview of what will come in other segments.”

