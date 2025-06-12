Governor Newsom signs executive order doubling down on state’s commitment to clean cars and trucks, kickstarts next phase of leadership

Today’s executive order:

Reaffirms the state’s commitment to zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) deployment

Initiates the development of Advanced Clean Cars III regulation to advance new strategies for emissions reduction

Updates state purchasing requirements to align with manufacturers that continue complying with clean car regulations

Prioritizes funding for state incentive programs for clean manufacturers and fleets

Continues Clean Truck Partnership work and requires reports on progress every six months

Directs state agencies to assess additional actions for ZEV adoption and issue recommendations within 60 days, including strategies for consumer protection, infrastructure, voluntary efforts, and local partnerships

Zero-emission vehicles are often less expensive to operate than their gasoline fueled counterparts due to generally lower electricity prices and minimal costs associated with maintenance and repair over the life of the vehicle.

Decades of cleaning our air

Although California standards have dramatically improved air quality, the state’s unique geography means air quality goals still require continued progress on vehicle emissions. Five of the ten cities with the worst air pollution nationwide are in California. Ten million Californians in the San Joaquin Valley and Los Angeles air basins currently live under what is known as “severe nonattainment” conditions for ozone. People in these areas suffer unusually high rates of asthma and cardiopulmonary disease. Clean cars are a critical part of the plan to protect Californians.

Air pollution is a silent killer that causes heart and lung diseases, and cancer. Over the last 50 years, the state’s clean air efforts have saved $250 billion in health costs through reduced illness including reducing diesel-related cancer risk nearly 80%.

If upheld, President Trump’s illegal rollback of these regulations would cost Californian taxpayers an estimated $45 billion in health care costs. The regulations would also provide $91 billion in cumulative net relief and economic benefits to Californians between next year and 2040.

California’s clean car record

Around 1 in 4 new cars sold in California are ZEVs, according to the California Energy Commission – with the state hitting its goal of two million ZEVs ahead of schedule.

– with the state hitting its goal of two million ZEVs ahead of schedule. 56 ZEV and ZEV-related manufacturers are operating in California — leading the nation in ZEV manufacturing jobs.

178,000 public or shared private electric vehicle chargers have been installed throughout California – nearly 50% more chargers than gas pumps.

California’s climate leadership

Pollution is down and the economy is up. Greenhouse gas emissions in California are down 20% since 2000 – even as the state’s GDP increased 78% in that same time period.

The state continues to set clean energy records. Last year, California ran on 100% clean electricity for the equivalent of 51 days – with the grid running on 100% clean energy for some period three out of every five days. Since the beginning of the Newsom Administration, battery storage is up to over 15,000 megawatts – a 1,900%+ increase, and over 25,000 megawatts of new resources have been added to the electric grid. Just yesterday, California approved plans for a clean energy project that is poised to become the largest battery energy storage system in the world.