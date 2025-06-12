Exults to Showcase AI Legal Marketing at 2025 Florida Bar Convention

Exults to showcase AI-powered legal marketing at The Florida Bar’s 75th Annual Convention, June 25–28, 2025, in Boca Raton. Visit Booth #103 for a demo.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exults, a premier digital agency and AI solutions provider for the legal industry, is proud to announce its participation in the 2025 Annual Florida Bar Convention, taking place June 25–28 at The Boca Raton resort. Exults will be exhibiting at Booth #103, where attendees can explore its innovative legal marketing services and powerful AI platform, ExultsX, designed to help law firms modernize operations and accelerate growth.

Hosted by The Florida Bar in celebration of its 75th anniversary, this annual convention brings together attorneys, judges, and legal professionals for three days of education, networking, and innovation. Exults is excited to contribute to this milestone event by offering free consultations and showcasing tools that enable legal teams to enhance visibility, generate high-quality leads, and streamline operations.

At Booth #103, Exults will provide a full suite of digital marketing solutions tailored for law firms, including AI consulting through its ExultsX platform to improve efficiency, analysis, and growth. The agency also offers SEO and digital PR, high-converting paid search and social ad campaigns, AI-enhanced direct mail, responsive website development, and custom branding designed to make a lasting impression. These services work together to help firms increase visibility, generate leads, and gain a competitive advantage in today’s digital-first legal landscape.

“Florida Bar’s Annual Convention is the perfect venue to connect with the legal community and introduce them to smarter, AI-powered marketing solutions,” said Zach Hoffman, CEO of Exults. “We’re excited to share how ExultsX is already helping law firms become more agile, visible, and client-focused.”

For more details, please contact Randy Jarrin, CDO at randy.jarrin@exults.com or 866-999-4736.

About Exults

Exults is a full-service digital agency specializing in AI, SEO, PPC advertising, social media management, website development, and branding. With two decades of experience, Exults has earned a reputation for delivering customized, data-driven marketing solutions that help businesses maximize online visibility, increase leads, and achieve sustainable growth. By staying at the forefront of digital trends and leveraging the latest marketing technologies, Exults continues to set the standard for high-performance digital marketing strategies that drive results.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.