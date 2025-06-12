Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,069 in the last 365 days.

The Technologies Fueling the Future of Fusion

Fusion, the process powering our sun, has the potential to provide a virtually limitless supply of energy. But harnessing it on Earth requires researchers to overcome some of the most complex challenges in physics and engineering.

Here are six ways experts at the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) are driving innovations in both technology and theory to make this abundant source of power a reality:

In magnetic fusion, hot matter is confined by powerful magnetic fields. That technique needs new, high-temperature superconducting magnets that can operate efficiently and reliably. Berkeley Lab scientists are developing novel concepts for magnets (and ways to improve their performance) as part of the lab’s Superconducting Magnet Program. They also partner with industry to transfer the lab’s magnet expertise. That knowledge covers everything from the ground up: modeling how high-temperature superconductors behave, designing and winding superconducting cables into magnets, optimizing magnet connections and cooling, and keeping magnets running smoothly. Berkeley Lab also leads the U.S. Magnet Development Program, which pushes the limits of superconducting magnet technology for accelerators in high-energy physics; technical advances in that field often find crossovers and benefit fusion (and vice versa).

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Technologies Fueling the Future of Fusion

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more