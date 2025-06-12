RV OVERNIGHTS PARTNERS WITH THE FAMILY RV ASSOCIATION, FORMERLY THE FAMILY MOTOR COACH ASSOCIATION

Heritage Farms RV Overnights

Family is extremely important to us at RV Overnights and it was a natural partnership with the FRVA.” — Rob Case, Co-Founder of RV Overnights

ANNANDALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RV Overnights (www.rvovernights.com) proudly announces its exclusive partnership with the Family RV Association (FRVA), formerly the Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA), the largest not-for-profit association for recreational vehicle owners with nearly 110,000 active members. While the FRVA will endorse and promote RV Overnights (RVO) to its community, RVO will extend a special 40% discount to FRVA members making the $49.99 annual membership only $29.99 for life. To learn more, RV owners can visit FRVA.com/rvovernights.

“Family is extremely important to us at RV Overnights and it was a natural partnership with the FRVA,” notes Rob Case, Co-Founder. “With 61 years of trusted community involvement, the FRVA brings a legacy of leadership and member engagement to this exclusive partnership. Our relationship affirms that we’re a trusted and valued resource in the RV community. Together, we share a commitment to supporting RVers and the businesses that serve them, bringing affordability and fun back into RVing.”

FRVA national president Paul Mitchell said, “We are excited to partner with RV Overnights as the company continues to grow its network of exciting places for RV owners to visit and stay. We’re happy to offer Family RV Association members the lowest cost to access host locations across the United States and Canada for the duration of their RV Overnights membership.”

About RV Overnights:

RVOvernights.com (RVO) is a hospitality startup that offers a platform to connect RV travelers with small businesses (hosts). Hosts provide overnight parking spots for RVs, and can list properties on the platform for free. Travelers can search and book available spots; hosts set their own availability, rules, and restrictions. The company website also offers a review/feedback system to ensure positive experiences. For more information, please watch this informational video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y-ACMF8GkSc

About Family RV Association:

Family RV Association (FRVA) is the world’s largest not-for-profit association for recreation vehicle (RV) owners. The organization is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and has nearly 110,000 active members. Member benefits include a subscription to its bimonthly magazine, Family RVing; a Medical & Travel Assist program valued at $200 per family; a tire purchasing program; group rates on a roadside emergency service program, RV and auto insurance, and health insurance; discounted rates for RV tours and caravans; and discounts on mobile internet access and cellphone plans. Perhaps the most important benefit is the camaraderie and friendships that develop among people who enjoy the common interest of RV travel. To learn more about Family RV Association, call (513) 474-3622 or (800) 543-3622, or visit FamilyRVAssociation.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.