Vanguard News Launches Vanguard Incarcerated Press to Amplify Voices from Inside the Prison System

Vanguard News has officially launched a prison journalism program giving incarcerated individuals the tools to report, write, and share their lived experiences while behind bars.

Vanguard News Group has officially launched its groundbreaking prison journalism initiative, Vanguard Incarcerated Press (VIP), a program built on education, justice, and the transformative power of storytelling from within the prison system.

The program was born from an unlikely and deeply moving source: a Nepali family advocating for a loved one who had been wrongly convicted and sentenced to over 300 years in prison. Vanguard News founder David Greenwald was introduced to other incarcerated individuals, motivating him to create a prison newspaper. The publication never fully came to fruition due to overly restrictive prison policies. But the idea planted a seed.

“I visited him multiple times a year over seven or eight years,” said Greenwald. “He introduced me to folks who were trying to launch something powerful behind bars. Even though the prison itself was too conservative to allow that paper to thrive, it made me realize how badly this kind of platform was needed.” Now, that dream has become a reality.

Vanguard Incarcerated Press is a print and digital journalism platform led by and for incarcerated individuals. The publication mails physical newspapers to its subscribers, including courts, institutions, and justice advocates, and features new articles regularly on its website. All stories are written, edited, and reviewed with the direct involvement of incarcerated people themselves.

Three incarcerated individuals currently serve on the editorial board, reviewing submissions, editing pieces, and approving content for publication. Others contribute as writers, and for many, it's the first time their voices have been heard outside prison walls.

“Seeing your own byline in print when you're locked up; it means something,” said Greenwald. “It builds pride, purpose, and a sense that your story matters.”

VIP mirrors the success of Vanguard’s Court Watch program, which trains college students in journalism and legal observation. But in this case, the participants are incarcerated people, many of whom never graduated high school. Through the program, they learn to write, report, edit, and build the kind of skills that reduce recidivism and increase their chances of parole.

One graduate of the early pilot effort, formerly incarcerated for nearly a decade, is now earning his bachelor’s degree and sits on Vanguard’s Board of Directors. His story, and many others, show what’s possible when people are given a second chance and the right tools to succeed.

Vanguard News is now collaborating with a state university professor to formalize the program into a certified curriculum. The goal is to develop a journalism certificate (and potentially a degree track) that incarcerated students can complete from inside, gaining a recognized credential they can carry into life after prison. “This is twofold,” Greenwald explained. “We’re exposing injustice through our reporting, but we’re also giving people inside a real skillset, a path forward, and dignity.”

Despite its promise, the program faces steep financial challenges. Vanguard News operates on the margins, relying on donations, small grants, and an increasing need for grassroots fundraising.

Greenwald, who now also serves as the program’s primary fundraiser, says he’s learned to be creative: “We have donate buttons, we accept mail-in checks, and I’ve even taken donations over Cash App. You have to meet people where they are.”

Supporters can contribute directly via Vanguard News’ website or reach out to help fund specific program goals, including but not limited to: expanding editorial capacity to meet growing submissions, printing and mailing physical newspapers to more facilities, developing the accredited journalism certificate program, or providing tablets and tech access for easier communication between contributors and editors.

Vanguard Incarcerated Press is not just another publication. It is a lifeline; both an outlet for incarcerated individuals to tell their stories and a tool for social change. It reminds society that those behind bars still have a voice, and for many, that voice is the beginning of redemption.

Greenwald sums it up best: “We’re helping the public understand the system while aiding the people in the system to change their own lives. That’s the power of journalism.”

