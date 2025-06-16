The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ has finally begun

BEYOND Hospitality - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 FIFA Club World Cup - BEYOND Hospitality

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seven tiers of Official Hospitality are available, across 12 stadiums in 11 host cities, all ready to welcome 32 of the world’s best club teams and their passionate fans.

The long-awaited FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ soccer tournament kicked off at the weekend in Miami and is now in full swing. FIFA and BEYOND Hospitality – the Official Hospitality provider for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ – are ready to welcome guests to this spectacular tournament, and to an exceptional Official Hospitality Programme designed to elevate the fan experience as the high-stakes action unfolds on the pitch. The United States are hosting the tournament from June 14 to July 13, 2025, with matches in 11 cities including Philadelphia, New York New Jersey, Los Angeles, and Miami.

In celebration of the exciting tournament which will see the best of the best battle it out for a place in the final, here are seven eye-opening tournament numbers to mark the kick off.

32 teams: The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ tournament will feature 32 clubs from all six international football confederations. Participating teams include Inter Miami CF (US), Real Madrid C.F. (Spain), Paris Saint-Germain (France), SE Palmeiras (Brazil), Manchester City (UK), CA Boca Juniors (Argentina), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan), Al Ahly FC (Egypt), and Mamelodi Sundowns FC (South Africa).

24 carats: A new trophy was created for the tournament, designed in collaboration with Tiffany & Co., featuring a 24-carat gold-plated finish and engraved world map.

Seven Official Hospitality tiers: There are multiple tiers of hospitality – Flagship, Private Suite, Shared Suite, VIP Lounge, Premier Lounge, Club Plus, and Club Seats – for the tournament, all designed and crafted by event hospitality specialists, BEYOND Hospitality. These range from luxurious and exclusive to social and casual, offering access to the matches that fans want to see, and elevating the tournament experience.

One iconic hit: The official tournament audio signature is “Freed from Desire” by Italian singer Gala.

12 stadiums: FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ matches will be held in 12 iconic stadiums in 11 US host cities, including Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey, the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The final will be hosted at MetLife Stadium, which is also set to host the FIFA World Cup 26 final.

Four in one: MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey will host four of the pivotal matches at the culmination of the tournament: a Quarter-final, both Semi-Finals, and the Final match.

One billion dollars: FIFA announced that the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ winners will earn up to $125 million, with an overall amount of $1 billion of prize money going to the 32 participating clubs – the biggest-ever prize money for a football tournament of this format.



Fans and guests can secure ticket-inclusive official hospitality packages for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ online via fifaclubworldcup.com/hospitality or through authorised sales agents.

About BEYOND Hospitality

We don’t just deliver hospitality; we redefine it.

BEYOND Hospitality Group was founded in 2023 by visionaries and veterans of sports hospitality, bringing together decades of expertise and a proven track record – to reimagine remarkable events. BEYOND is more than an implementation partner; we cover the full spectrum of hospitality programme creation and curation for event-owners, starting with strategy through to the development of products and pricing, inventory management, sales, marketing, and more. Collectively, our services culminate in extraordinary sporting hospitality experiences across the globe, for end-customers and event-owners.



For more, visit www.beyond-hospitality.com



