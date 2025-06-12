Apogee Travel and the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation Partner to Give Purpose to Every Journey

Special Announcement via Instagram Live Tonight at 6:30PM CDT / 7:30PM EST

Same hotels, same prices, one big difference: at least 10% of Apogee's revenue goes to support your favorite charity, plus, you still earn your hotel brand reward points.” — John Choate, CEO Apogee Travel

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join Olympic Gold Medalist and cancer survivor, Scott Hamilton, and Apogee Travel Founder and former Navy SEAL, John Choate, tonight on Instagram Live as they launch a powerful new partnership between Apogee Travel and the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation.📍 Instagram Live⏰ Thursday, June 12 | 6:30PM CDT / 7:30PM EST📲 Follow @ApogeeTravel and @TeamScottCARES to tune inThis partnership brings together two missions rooted in hope, resilience, and purpose, giving travelers a new way to support meaningful cancer research with every hotel stay.About the Partnership:Scott Hamilton founded CARES with the goal of advancing cancer treatment that is both more humane and hopeful. CARES funds groundbreaking research and survivorship programs that prioritize patient well-being alongside clinical outcomes. By partnering with Apogee Travel, the hotel booking platform that gives back with every stay, travelers can support CARES by making a hotel reservation, at no added cost. That means hotel stays can now help accelerate vital research, support cancer patients, and drive meaningful change. With CARES as a featured Apogee charity travelers can turn their next trip into a way to move cancer research forward.“Same hotels, same prices, one big difference: with every stay at least 10% of Apogee’s revenues goes to charity. Better yet, when a traveler books an Impact Stay, at a participating hotel partner, then the value of the 2nd room night goes to charity,” explained John Choate, CEO and founder of Apogee Travel.About Apogee TravelApogee is a purpose-driven hotel booking platform that lets travelers direct a portion of every booking to a charity of their choice—including leading nonprofits like CARES. Guests enjoy the same hotel rates and loyalty points they’d find anywhere else—plus real cash back—all while supporting a cause that matters to them.Apogee Travel is SBA certified as a Service-Disabled Veteran owned small business and A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau. For more information on Apogee Travel, visit www.apogeetravel.com , download the app, like and follow @Apogee Travel on Instagram and Facebook, follow Apogee Travel on X, LinkedIn and TikTok, and by subscribing to its YouTube channel.About the Scott Hamilton CARES FoundationFounded in 2014 by Olympic gold medalist and cancer survivor Scott Hamilton, the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation (Cancer Alliance for Research, Education and Survivorship) is dedicated to transforming the future of cancer care. CARES focuses on three core pillars—research, education, and survivorship—to support smarter, more targeted cancer treatments that prioritize both effectiveness and the quality of life of the patient.Through strategic partnerships with world-renowned cancer institutions, CARES funds innovative, less toxic therapies that reduce harmful side effects and improve long-term outcomes. The foundation also works to educate the public, connect patients with critical survivorship resources, and advocate for care models that treat the whole person—not just the disease.Scott’s personal journey with cancer shaped CARES into a movement rooted in resilience, optimism, and action. Today, the foundation continues to drive progress toward a future where cancer is not only treatable and survivable—but where patients can live well beyond diagnosis with dignity and hope.Learn more at www.scottcares.org Instagram: @teamscottcaresFacebook: Scott Hamilton CARES FoundationLinkedin : Scott Hamilton CARES FoundationMedia Contact: Pearson TalbertApogee Travel📞 1 (844) 827-6433📧 info@apogeetravel.com

