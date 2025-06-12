Missouri Department of Revenue Provides Tax Relief for Citizens Affected by Severe Disasters

JEFFERSON CITY, MO —The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) announced today it will grant tax extensions to assist Missouri individuals and businesses impacted by recent weather-related catastrophes.

Specifically, DOR will follow parameters as outlined by the IRS in connection with the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in a disaster area.

The disaster area includes the following counties: Bollinger, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Carter, Dunklin, Franklin, Howell, Iron, Jefferson, Madison, New Madrid, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, St. Louis, Stoddard, Wayne, Webster, and Wright.

Taxpayers in the designated area facing tax deadlines that fall on or after March 14, 2025, and before Nov. 3, 2025, will be granted additional time to file, up to Nov. 3, 2025. This extension applies to:



Individual income tax returns and payments normally due on April 15, 2025.

Estimated tax payments normally due on April 15, June 15, and September 15, 2025.

Calendar-year partnership and S corporation returns normally due on March 17, 2025.

Calendar-year corporation and fiduciary returns and payments normally due on April 15, 2025.

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on April 30, July 31, and October 31, 2025.

Missouri does not automatically apply extensions, therefore, the customer will need to file Form MO-60 or Form MO-7004 (Application for Extension of Time to File) and write “disaster extension to November 3, 2025” on the form and at the top of the return when filing. If the customer files their return electronically, they will need to contact DOR to request the extension at Income@dor.mo.gov.

For additional information and a complete listing of extension eligible fillings visit the IRS.

