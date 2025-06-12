Jay Bhaumik Supports CASA of Collin County's Mission to Advocate for Foster Youth

The healthcare executive and philanthropist has extended his commitment to the community through the support of CASA of Collin County.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jay Bhaumik , a healthcare executive, has contributed to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Collin County, reinforcing his ongoing commitment to empowering underserved children and communities. The contribution supports CASA’s mission of training and mobilizing volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children in the foster care system.CASA plays a pivotal role in the lives of abused and neglected children by providing court-appointed advocates who ensure each child’s voice is heard in the judicial and child welfare systems. Support like Dr. Bhaumik’s will assist in expanding volunteer training programs, community outreach, and direct advocacy efforts to meet the increasing needs of foster youth across the state.“Supporting CASA’s mission is a moral imperative,” said Dr. Jay Bhaumik. “Every child deserves a champion, someone who will speak up for their needs and safeguard their future. CASA volunteers provide that voice, and I am honored to help amplify their impact in any way I can.”Dr. Bhaumik’s professional journey is rooted in a commitment to improving lives through innovation, customization, and collaboration. His leadership in the healthcare industry has been marked by significant growth and a transformative approach to pharmacy care. His support for CASA extends this same ethos of community-focused innovation into the realm of child advocacy.The intersection of healthcare and social responsibility has always been a defining feature of Dr. Bhaumik’s work. Whether through pioneering AI-driven pharmacy services or supporting nonprofit causes, he consistently prioritizes long-term impact. His support of CASA points to a broader vision where technology, compassion, and advocacy come together to create meaningful change.Dr. Jay Bhaumik is a healthcare executive and serial entrepreneur with over two decades of experience leading innovation in the pharmaceutical industry. Dr. Bhaumik holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree, a Master of Information Systems, and an MBA from MIT. His career includes leadership roles at top institutions such as Yale University and Johns Hopkins, and he is known for driving scalable innovation across the healthcare and technology sectors. Dr. Bhaumik continues to elevate both industry standards and community well-being.###For more information about Jay Bhaumik, visit LinkedIn For more information about CASA of Collin County, visit https://casaofcollincounty.org/ XXX

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.