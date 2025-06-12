Ban on displaying Serbian flag on St. Vitus Day attempt at erasing Serbian traces in Kosovo and Metohija

Director of the Serbian government’s Office for Kosovo and Metohija Petar Petković assessed today that the ruling of the so-called Basic Court in Priština to ban the display of the Serbian flag and Serbian symbols in Gračanica on the occasion of celebration of the greatest Serbian holiday – St. Vitus Day, is directly aimed against the Serbian people and shows an anti-Serbian and fascist face of Albin Kurti’s regime.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.