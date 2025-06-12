Decree on incentives for employment of newly settled individuals terminated

The government today adopted the Decree on the Termination of the Decree on the Criteria for Awarding Incentives to Employers Hiring Newly Settled Individuals in the Republic of Serbia, in view of the increased number of employers applying for subsidies, as well as the rising number of newly settled individuals.

