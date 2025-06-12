Fight the Bite this Summer - First RI Mosquito Report of 2025

Published on Thursday, June 12, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – As mosquito season begins, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) announce that the first mosquito samples tested by the Rhode Island State Health Laboratories (RISHL) show no signs of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus, West Nile Virus (WNV), or Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV). During mosquito season, DEM collects mosquitoes which are tested at RISHL weekly through mid-October. Announcements are made when positive findings are detected. Check RIDOH’s arboviral surveillance data webpage for updated weekly test results. For prevention tips and local data, visit health.ri.gov/mosquito. For mosquito control info, visit dem.ri.gov/mosquito.

EEE is rare in people but is a very serious virus, with a much higher mortality rate than WNV and lasting neurological effects for survivors. Unlike WNV, which is prevalent in RI every year, EEE risk varies year to year. For more information on EEE, visit www.health.ri.gov/eee.

WNV is more common and is the main mosquito-borne disease in the US. While most people with WNV don’t get sick, some develop a fever or, rarely, serious illness. About one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV in people. For more information about WNV, visit www.health.ri.gov/wnv.

As mosquito season progresses, these virus levels rise with each generation of mosquitoes. Take the following measures to protect from mosquito bites and help minimize mosquito breeding:

Protect yourself

Put screens on windows and doors. Fix screens that are loose or have holes.

Avoid outdoor activities at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active. When outside, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants and use bug spray.

Use EPA-approved bug spray with DEET (20-30% strength), picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus or paramenthane. Follow label directions. Keep bug spray away from eyes, and wash hands after use.

Do not use DEET on infants. Check the product label to find the concentration of DEET in a product. For children, use repellents with less than 30% DEET.

Put mosquito netting over playpens and strollers.

Remove mosquito breeding grounds

Remove items around your house and yard that collect standing water. Just one cup can produce hundreds of mosquitoes.

Clean gutters and downspouts so they drain properly.

Empty and cover things like unused pools, boats, planters, trash bins, and tires.

Remove or treat standing water on pool covers with eco-friendly products, such as Mosquito Dunks .

Clean and change birdbath water weekly.

Best practices for horse owners

Vaccinate horses early in the season. Check with your vet if unsure.

Keep animals indoors at dawn, dusk, and night when mosquitoes are active.

Use insect-proof facilities and approved repellents frequently.

Watch for signs like fever, stumbling, or behavior changes, and contact a vet immediately if you notice anything unusual.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.