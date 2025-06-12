Supranext Launches Complementary Currencies in the US to Strengthen Local Economies and Support Small Businesses

Supranext launches complementary currencies in the US to revive local economies and empower small businesses through a stable, three-tiered system of crypto, paper, and coin-based tools.

Rome, Italy, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supranext, a next-generation hybrid financial operator, announces the launch of its three-tiered complementary currency system, comprising a crypto-based token, physical paper vouchers, and metallic coins. The system aims to function alongside national currencies, offering a new form of liquidity to underserved regions and businesses.

“Our goal is to infuse vitality into the parts of the US economy that have been left behind,” says David Baccini, CEO of Supranext. “Our complementary currencies exist to help revive what has stopped working. We want to empower businesses and communities with monetary mechanisms that reflect their real needs and not the constraints of global finance.”

Supranext’s complementary currencies are organized across three geographic layers: global, macro-zonal, and regional. These currencies, namely Supra, Solidus, and Denarius, respectively, are designed to function within predefined areas of economic activity.

The Supra represents the global tier and operates similarly to the theoretical bancor currency envisioned by economist John Maynard Keynes. Below it, the Solidus corresponds to macro zones, such as the US as a whole. Meanwhile, Denarius targets specific regions or states, like Texas or New York.

Each of these currencies exists in three forms: a digital token, paper vouchers, and metallic coins. Their issuance is uncapped in quantity but strictly regulated in value fluctuation, using what Supranext’s Veronika Nova, a member on the board of directors, calls a Narrowed Band of Oscillation Tokens (N-BOOT). This ensures that Supranext’s tokens would shift away from the volatile investment vehicles.

“They’re intended to circulate rapidly within local economies, with a projected velocity of five times that of traditional fiat currencies,” Baccini explains. This controlled, high-velocity model is meant to stimulate real economic transactions rather than speculative hoarding.

To support liquidity and maintain value stability, Supranext introduces a novel mechanism it calls “revolving doors.” When users accept or use complementary currencies, they do so with the assurance that a portion of the system’s global bond reserves will periodically be used to buy back tokens on Supranext’s platform.

If the token value surges, additional currency is issued to prevent bubbles. On the other hand, if value declines, short-term notes denominated in reserve currencies will be issued to absorb the excess supply. This floor-and-ceiling system keeps the tokens within a tight value band. It allows users to treat them as stable, usable instruments of exchange.

On top of this, Supranext will be providing RePo through their complementary currencies, proving true liquidity for those who need it. Whether it be patents, works of art, life settlements, tax credits, quotas of invest funds, shares of non-public companies, and much more, people will now have more options at their disposal.

The launch of these complementary currencies serves as a response to visible fractures in global monetary systems. Over 60 percent of small US businesses reported difficulty accessing affordable credit. According to the US Small Business Administration, small businesses account for 44 percent of economic activity. Yet, their access to growth capital has declined steadily.

Supranext also addresses the issue regarding what economists refer to as the “Cantillon Effect,” where newly created money disproportionately benefits those closest to its source while bypassing the majority of businesses and households. “This means that liquidity generated by central banks accumulates at the top. What happens then? Local economies are left dry,” Baccini states. “Our complementary currencies intend to inject liquidity precisely into the hands of small businesses and consumers, particularly in economically stagnant regions.”

This is possible because Supranext is a product of over a decade of research and development. Supranext is known for its proprietary financial system built around an algorithm capable of issuing bonds with high resilience and low correlation to traditional markets. These bonds are designed to achieve investment-grade ratings while being directed toward high-risk or underserved sectors. “This is how we offer capital to businesses that would otherwise be left out of the global financial ecosystem,” Baccini states.

The complementary currencies are designed to function hand-in-hand with these bonds. For example, a small manufacturing firm in upstate New York may receive capital through Supranext bonds while also transacting daily using Denarius tokens. Should they wish to convert Denarius to dollars, Supranext’s revolving mechanism and buyback protocols allow for an orderly return to fiat currency, bridging the alternative and traditional economies.

By combining alternative currency, bond-backed investment, and integrated economic networks, Supranext introduces a new kind of financial architecture. It’s proud to share that its ambitions are global. With operations beginning in New York and an initial expansion in Italy, the company plans to scale across key economic zones worldwide.

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.



