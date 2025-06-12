CN to Invest $30 Million in Tennessee to Build Capacity and Power Sustainable Growth

HOMEWOOD, Ill., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 12 2025 – CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today plans to invest approximately US$30 million in Tennessee, as part of its 2025 capital investment program. This includes investments in infrastructure, technology, rolling stock equipment, as well as network improvements These projects will help ensure the safe movement of goods and support long-term sustainable growth in Tennessee and across CN’s network.

“We believe that investing in our network is about building for the future. Our continued infrastructure investment in Tennessee will help strengthen the resiliency and efficiency of our network across the state. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and supply chain partners, supporting strong economic growth for North America and across communities where we operate.”

- Tracy Robinson, President, and Chief Executive Officer of CN

“The Tennessee Department of Transportation is excited about CN's investments in Tennessee. The approximately $30 million will increase the entire system's fluidity as Tennessee continues to grow, connecting CN with its customers in Tennessee and beyond. The investment will support TDOT's vision of providing a safe and reliable transportation system for people, goods, and services, supporting Tennessee's economic prosperity."

- Dan Pallme, Assistant Bureau Chief – Planning Bureau, Tennessee Department of Transportation

In 2024, CN invested approximately US$36 million in Tennessee for track maintenance and key infrastructure initiatives. Highlights of this investment include:

- Over US$7 million to support the upgrade of the locomotive fueling facility at Harrison Yard.

- More than US$1.3 million for upgrades to CN’s transload facility at its Memphis railyard

Tennessee in Numbers:

Employees: approximately 655

Railroad route miles operated: 161

Community investments: US$ 64,000 in 2024

Local spending: US$24 million in 2024

Cash taxes paid: US$8.7 million in 2024



Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements by CN included in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. CN cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “outlook,” “plans,” “targets,” or other similar words. Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event CN does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that CN will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

