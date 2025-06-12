Montenegrin MPs sign Declaration committing them to enhanced co-operation with youth

Montenegrin MPs have committed to establishing regular dialogue with youth and youth-focused organizations across the country in order to support youth as actors in building a democratic, inclusive, and peaceful society. They also aim to ensure that the needs of young people are adequately addressed in decision-making processes, particularly within the framework of parliamentary work.

This commitment is outlined in the Declaration of Commitment to Youth Regional Cooperation, Intercultural Dialogue and Reconciliation, which was signed today by a group of 12 Montenegrin MPs from all parliamentary clubs. The Declaration was signed during the Youth, Peace and Security Conference titled “Regional Cooperation and Youth Participation in the Process of Reconciliation”, organized by the Regional Youth Cooperation Office (RYCO) with support from the OSCE Mission to Montenegro.

Opening the conference, Minister of Sports and Youth, Dragoslav Šćekić, emphasized that the Youth, Peace and Security Agenda is not merely a document for international conferences. “If we take it seriously, it is a very practical framework that says: include young people in decision-making processes. Hear them before decisions are made. Give them space in institutions, not only on social networks. Not as decoration, but as equal partners,” said Minister Šćekić.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ervin Ibrahimović, stated that the Declaration sent a clear signal that the Montenegrin legislative body is genuinely committed to developing policies in accordance with the needs and expectations of youth, through dialogue and collaboration with young people. “The issue of youth inclusion is not the responsibility of a single institution, but of the entire system. Therefore, closer co-operation between all actors in society is necessary,” said Minister Ibrahimović, emphasizing the importance of continuing collaboration with international partners such as the OSCE and RYCO.

Head of Mission, Jan Haukaas, stated that “today, we take the opportunity to reaffirm our unwavering support for young people and to highlight a fundamental principle: nothing about youth should be decided without youth”. “Turning this principle into practice, requires more than political declarations – it demands inclusive platforms, consistent engagement, and cross-sectoral partnerships. It is only through close co-operation among youth, government representatives, educators, and practitioners that we can ensure young people are not merely consulted after the fact, but truly empowered to be part of the decision-making process,” said Ambassador Haukaas.

Head of RYCO Local Branch Office in Montenegro, Edin Koljenović, stated that this was a very important moment for Montenegro, not only because the highest legislative body formally supported the Youth Peace and Security Agenda, but because the text of the Declaration was shaped directly by young people across the country. “This declaration was created as a result of consultations with more than 150 young people throughout Montenegro. Their voices, suggestions and expectations were translated into a document that today receives institutional confirmation,” said Koljenović.

One of the panellists at the conference was Santeri Leinonen, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on Youth, Peace and Security.

In late 2024, the RYCO Local Branch Office in Montenegro and the OSCE Mission to Montenegro initiated a dialogue on youth participation in decision-making processes, cross-border youth exchange programmes, and implementation of the Youth, Peace and Security Agenda in Montenegro. This led to the Declaration signed today by 12 MPs dedicated to youth issues. It will serve as a sustainable mechanism for continuous communication between Parliament and young people, and for promoting of the values of dialogue, regional co-operation and reconciliation.