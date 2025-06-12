Statement on the Cabinet meeting of 11 June 2025

Issues in the environment

1. ECONOMY

1.1. Economic growth

1.1.1 Cabinet noted the gross domestic product (GDP) figures as released by StatsSA that indicated that the economy grew by 0.1% in the first (quarter (Q1) of 2025, and this follows an increase of 0.4% in the 4th Quarter of 2024.

1.1.2 Amongst others, the agriculture, forestry, and fishing industry increased by 15.8%, whereas the transport, storage and communication industry increased by 2.4%. Furthermore, the trade, catering and accommodation industry increased by 0.5%

1.1.3 Cabinet remains concerned about the decline in the manufacturing industry, more so when government has prioritised boosting local manufacturing and thus awaits the finalisation of the revised Industrial Policy.

1.1.4 Government understands the impact of the challenges within freight and logistics that continues to impact the growth of the mining industry, and we are maintaining a razor-sharp focus on the work of Operation Vulindlela Phase 2 and the Government Business Partnership in urgently resolving the logistics challenges of the country.

1.1.5 As such Cabinet welcomes the approval by the National Assembly of the 2025 Fiscal Framework that will increase government spending on infrastructure investment (one trillion Rands over the 3-year period).

1.2 Quarterly Labour Force Survey

1.2.1 Cabinet has noted media reports that raised concerns about the employment figures from the informal sector in the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS).

1.2.2 QLFS collects data on the labour market activities of individuals aged 15 years and older on a quarterly basis. Furthermore, StatsSA produces a comprehensive report every four years, which includes a dedicated module for the Survey of of Employers and the Self-Employed (SESE). This survey aims to provide in-depths insights into the characteristics and operations of the informal sector businesses within South Africa.

1.2.3 Cabinet has been discussing the option of either a quarterly or annual SESE, however the StatsSA would require access to a business register of informal businesses which is currently absence from wherein StatsSA will be able to draw representative sample.

1.2.4 We previously announced that Cabinet has approved the National Business Licensing Policy (NBLP) which will enable a standardised licensing of informal businesses amongst others and over a period of the implementation of this Policy, the Department of Small business Development should be able to create a reliable register of informal businesses that will improve the QLFS and the possibility of an annual SESE.



2. Justice and Crime Prevention

2.1 Safety and security

2.1.1 Cabinet has noted the continuous debate about crime in South Africa and allegations that there is a lack of a concrete government plan to deal with crime in South Africa, this is despite that on the 23rd May 2025, the Minister of Police released the 2024/5 Quarter 4 (1 January – 31 March 2025) crime statistics.

2.1.2 During this crime statistics release the Minister of Police outlined the 7th Administration Policing Priorities as follows: (a) Reducing the murder rate, (b) Reducing illegal firearms and tightening controls over legal firearms, (c) fighting GBVF, (d) dismantling organised crime, including drug trafficking syndicates, cash-in-transit heist, extortion, and kidnappings, tackling gang violence, and combating corruption – both within the SAPS and across the country.

2.1.3 The 2024/25, 4th Quarter statics showed progress (general decline) compared to same period in the previous financial year. For example, of the 30 high crime police stations in terms of reporting, 13 have recorded lower counts, and 2 recorded no change.

2.1.4 On farmer murders, the crime statistics indicate attacks based on commercial farms, whereas in principle government does not categorise people in terms of race, in light of recent misinformation, of the farm owners killed both (2) were African, (2) African farmworkers were victims, and one of the five farm managers killed was African.

2.1.5 On illegal firearms, Operation Shanela continues to deliver results demonstrated by the recent seizure of 128 illegal firearms and 82 arrests.

2.1.6 The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation is also continuing with its work, which resulted in 656 suspects appearing in court, including 364 linked to serious organised crimes, 220 from serious commercial crime and 72 from serious corruption.

2.1.7 On GBVF, a roundtable led by the IMC on GBVF will be held this Friday, 13 June 2025 at the Atteridgeville Community Hall in Pretoria and will focus on the National Strategic Plan implementation and progress. It will also evaluate and reinforce the effectiveness and efficiency of services provided to GBVF victims.

2.1.8 Cabinet has welcomed the guilty plea entered into by one of the hitmen responsible for the July 2017 killing of former African National Congress Youth League Secretary-General, Sindiso Magaqa and a Councillor of Umzimkhulu. Cabinet takes political killings more seriously because the victims are mostly those committed to the fight against corruption. We are hopeful that this breakthrough will shed further light on other role players involved.

2.2 Repatriation of the remains of South Africans in exile

2.2.1 Cabinet welcomes the launch of Phase 2 of the Exile Repatriation Project, which includes the re-burial of Khoi and San ancestral human remains. Whilst the tracing, exhuming and returning the remains of liberation fighters who died in exile remains the focus. This initiative to bring home and the re-burial of the remains of Khoi and San from outside the country is important in the accurate recording of the ancenstry of South Africa. The process of the reburial of the 58 ancestral remains that originate from the Northern Cape, is at an advanced stage and consultations with affected communities are underway.

2.2.2 The initiative builds on the success of the repatriation of 49 former freedom fighters in 2024 and is a testament to government’s commitment to addressing historical injustices and fostering a sense of unity and healing within the nation. A joint delegation will soon embark on a technical mission to Angola, Lesotho, Zambia and Zimbabwe to conduct research, cemetery record inspections and grave mapping.

2.3 Celebration of the establishment of the Constitutional Court

2.3.1 2025 marks 25 years since the first session of the Constitutional Court, an important instrument in the protection of our constitutional democracy.

2.3.2 It is in this spirit that Cabinet welcomed the engagements between government and the Judiciary led by Chief Justice Mandisa Maya and heads of courts which was hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The engagements focused on discussing the implementation of the outstanding administrative measures to give effect to the constitutional provisions of ensuring the judiciary, like parliament, operates as an independent arm of the state. Both the Executive and the Judiciary reaffirmed the shared commitment to building a stronger, more effective justice system firmly anchored in the values of our Constitution.



3. Social Protection and Human Development

3.1 Extreme weather

3.1.1 Cabinet extends its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives during flooding across various areas in the Eastern Cape. To date a total of 57 people have lost lives. Several families have also been displaced and infrastructure has been damaged in both Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

3.1.2 Government is coordinating rescue and support operations through both the National and Provincial Disaster Management Centres as coordinated by the IMC on disaster management. Emergency teams have also been deployed from Gqeberha, East London and the Chris Hani District to the affected areas to support local responders.

3.1.3 Cabinet cautions everyone to be vigilant over the next few days due to the expected extreme weather conditions in most parts of the country. This could include drops in temperature, snowfall, strong winds and heavy rain.

3.1.4 Citizens are advised to monitor local weather advisories on radio, television and social media; and avoid travel in unsafe conditions. Travellers are also encouraged to reschedule or postpone their journeys when facing adverse weather conditions.

4. HEALTH

4.1 New COVID-19 variant in certain regions in Asia

4.1.1 Cabinet assures South Africans that the country is, through the Department of Health (DoH), closely monitoring the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant, known as Nimbus or NB.1.8.1, associated with a rise in cases in certain regions of Asia.

4.1.2 Cabinet calls on all citizens to ensure good hygiene practices including avoiding unnecessary handshaking, washing hands with soap, covering the mouth when coughing, using a mask when one has flu, and staying home when feeling unwell. We demonstrated during the Covid-19 pandemic that through these simple measures, we can reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses.

4.2 Foot-and-mouth disease

4.2.1 Cabinet welcomes the swift response by the Department of Agriculture, following an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease. The provinces most impacted are KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Mpumalanga and Gauteng. The department has ordered over 900 000 doses of vaccines, with the first batch expected to arrive soon.

4.2.2 In areas where there are active outbreaks, all infected properties are placed under quarantine; no movement is allowed into, out of, or through these areas or farms. Large areas, where individuals cannot be served with quarantine notices, are declared Disease Management Areas and the same restrictions apply.

4.2.3 In addition, plans are underway to establish a Biosecurity Council that will bring together the South African Police Service, veterinarians, scientists, the Border Management Authority and captains of industry to better respond to future outbreaks and manage the related risks.

4.3 Initiation season

4.3.1 The 2025 winter initiation season is upon us, government remains committed to ensuring the safety of initiates, while preserving the cultural sanctity of the practice.

4.3.2 Several measures are being implemented for the 2025 initiation season, including mandatory registration and verification of initiation schools, along with thorough medical screening of all initiates. Any school that contravenes the law, disregards safety regulations or endangers lives will be closed without hesitation.

4.3.3 Cabinet calls on parents and guardians to play their part in ensuring the safety of their sons by only using authorised initiation schools. Parents can report illegal initiation schools to law enforcement agencies or to their nearest police station.

5. Governance

5.1 National Dialogue

5.1.1 Cabinet welcomes the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa of the date of the National Convention, which is 15 August 2025 as part of the process towards a National Dialogue. This convention is an opportunity for all South Africans from all walks of life to discuss challenges facing our country and propose solutions that must be considered by government for possible implementation.

5.1.2 President Ramaphosa has appointed an Inter-ministerial Committee (IMC) which will be led by the Deputy President, Paulos Mashatile to prepare, coordinate and facilitate both the National Convention and the National Dialogue.

5.1.3 President Ramaphosa has further appointed a group of Eminent Persons who will provide guidance to government towards both the National Convention and the National Dialogue.

5.2 Local government audit outcomes

5.2.1 Cabinet noted the outcomes of the 2023/24 General Report on Local Government audit outcomes, which shows some improvements in areas of financial statements and performance reports.

5.2.2 The report highlights that 41 municipalities obtained clean audits in the 2023/24 financial year. It also shows that 59 municipalities improved their audit outcomes since 2020/21, while only 40 regressed.

5.2.3 The AGSA has noted an increase in irregular expenditure, whereas work has been done, this expenditure violates or is not in accordance with the requirements of the MFMA/ PFMA and other applicable legislation, which once identified by the AGSA, means the entity has failed to condone in accordance with relevant provisions of applicable Acts.

5.2.4 Cabinet is encouraged by the Auditor-General of South Africa’s commitment to eradicate fruitless and wasteful expenditure before the end of her tenure. Fruitless and Wasteful expenditure is defined as expenditure that is made in vain, did not yield any benefit and value for the entity.

5.2.5 Through the implementation of Local Government Reforms introduced under Operation Vulindlela Phase 2, government will work to support this important commitment by the Auditor-General and working with entities to follow prescribed process to regularise the irregular expenditure. This work with also be complemented by the review of the Local Government White Paper to eliminate those areas of irregular expenditure which are caused by legislative gaps.

5.3 Clean Cities and Towns campaign

5.3.1 Cabinet welcomed the launch by Deputy President Paulos Mashatile of the Clean Cities and Towns campaign to encourage communities to keep our cities and towns clean.

5.3.2 Though launched in the City of Johannesburg, the campaign will be expanded to cities and towns in other Provinces in the coming weeks.

5.3.3 Cabinet calls on citizens to take responsibility of keeping our public spaces clean and beautiful, as well as take ownership of our environment. This nationwide initiative is aimed at creating cleaner, greener and more inclusive urban spaces.

6. International Matters

6.1 G7 Summit

6.1.1 President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the G7 Leader’s Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, from 15 to 17 June 2025.

6.1.2 The G7 Summit aims to address pressing global challenges including fostering inclusive economic growth, combating climate change and navigating the complexities of rapidly evolving technologies.

6.1.3 Discussions are expected to focus on international security concerns, particularly the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and strengthening global economic stability.

6.2 South Africa-Russia relations

6.2.1 Deputy President, Paulos Mashatile, will undertake a working visit to the Russian Federation between 16 and 21 June 2025, to strengthen the longstanding diplomatic and economic ties between South Africa and the Russian Federation.

6.2.2 The visit presents an opportunity to further solidify economic partnerships, explore new avenues for collaboration and advance peace in the region. South Africa advocates for a peaceful resolution of the Russia/ Ukraine conflict and continues to play a role as a neutral arbiter.

A. UPDATES TO CABINET

1. Implementation of the Water and Sanitation Indaba Outcomes

1.1. Cabinet was updated about plans to implement the outcomes of the Water and Sanitation Indaba, which was convened to find solutions to the water and sanitation challenges faced by South Africa.

1.2. The outcomes reaffirm government's commitment to overcoming sectoral challenges and building a sustainable water and sanitation sector, which contributes to upholding the dignity and well-being of all South Africans.

1.3. Cabinet welcomes the commitment by stakeholders to improve service delivery in the sector through interventions over the short, medium and long term with the key resolutions focused on the following:

1.3.1. All government departments to pay correct invoices from municipalities within three months and municipalities to apply stringent credit control measures on government departments that do not pay

1.3.2. All Water Services Authorities (WSA) to pay their current invoices in full to the Water Boards timeously, immediately, all Water Boards to pay their current invoices in full to Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), starting immediately, DWS and water boards to implement the approved debt write-off mechanism with qualifying municipalities, starting immediately and DWS to implement the revised Raw Water Pricing Strategy by 1 April 2026

1.3.3. National Treasury to finalise the review of the funding model for local government and DWS to establish an independent economic water regulator to regulate water prices across the water value chain, within three years

1.3.4. All WSAs/Water Service Providers (WSPs) which do not yet have non-revenue water programmes, to have these in place by May 2025, all WSAs which have not yet ringfenced revenues from the sale of water for the water function to take resolutions to their Councils in this regard within 6 months and all WSAs to review their indigent registers and ensure the provision of free basic water to the indigent within two years. All other water users to be billed and revenue to be collected from all other users.

2. Preparations for the G20 Summit

2.1. Cabinet received an update about work underway as the country prepares to host the G20 Leaders Summit, as a number of meetings continue to take place.

2.2. The G20 IMC has reported on some of the planned G20 Legacy Projects and side events under the banner of South Africa’s G20 Presidency. These include the tourism legacy project under the leadership of the Department of Tourism, and events such as Tourism Investment Summit, Tourism Hackathon, and Tourism Sustainability Village.

2.3. These are intended to use the G20 platform to elevate and reposition South Africa as a destination of choice for both tourism and tourism investment.

2.4. The following G20 meetings were held in South Africa in preparation for the G20 Summit

2.4.1. The third Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) meeting held on 9 to 11 June 2025 in Limpopo, focused on advancing a set of shared priorities designed to make the digital economy more inclusive, more accountable and more enabling of sustainable development.

2.4.2. The third International Financial Architecture Working Group meeting held from 9 to 10 June 2025 in Limpopo, discussed the monitoring and reporting framework of the G20 Roadmap towards better, bigger and more effective Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs).

2.4.3. The G20 Provincial Education Indaba held in KZN on 10 June 2025 explored opportunities that will enable member countries to deliver quality early childhood care and education as well as produce capable learners for the future.

2.4.4. The U20 Sherpa Summit and African Mayors’ Assembly that is being held from 12 to 14 June 2025 in the City of Tshwane, brought together mayors from different countries to deliberate on priorities such as economic opportunities, climate action, social equity and digital transformation.

2.4.5. The fourth Health Working Group meeting took place from 10 to 13 June 2025 in Gauteng, and deliberated on opportunities for technology transfer, sustainable financing and regulatory alignment to ensure timely and equitable access to life-saving tools during health emergencies.

2.4.6. The third Task Force meeting on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Governance and Innovation for Sustainable Development took place in Limpopo from the 12 to 13 June 2025, provides an opportunity for the G20 member countries to shape the future of AI development and use for global public interest.

B. CABINET DECISIONS

1. Report of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Foodborne Illnesses

1.1. Cabinet received a report of the IMC on Food-borne Illnesses with a special focus on organophosphate pesticides.

1.2. The IMC was advised by the Ministerial Advisory Council (MAC) on food born illnesses as appointed by the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi. The MAC comprises of experts from various health disciplines and they will provide guidance on the prevention of future outbreaks.

1.3. The MAC conducted work on the availability and use of Terbufos, (commonly known as Galiphirimi), a highly hazardous product that caused the death of six children in Naledi, Soweto. While specifics to determine the exposure by the children remain uncertain, the possibility that the children consumed food contaminated with Terbufos purchased from a local spaza shop remains the most viable explanation.

1.4. Cabinet has approved the ban and the importation of Terbufos in South Africa, a chemical compound classified as an organophosphate, commonly used as an insecticide and pesticide.

1.5. The Department of Agriculture will lead the consultation process on the ban in line with its 2010 Plan to eradicate poisonous insecticides and pesticides over a period of time and also work on identifying safer alternatives to Terbufos.



C. APPOINTMENTS

All appointments are subject to the verification of qualifications and relevant security clearances.

1. Mr Ndumiso Kubheka as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Development Agency.

2. Members of the Export Credit Insurance Corporation of South Africa Board

a. Ms Delia Ndlovu (Chairperson);

b. Mr Willem van der Spuy

c. Mr Andile Mabizela;

d. Mr Sisa Mayekiso;

e. Mr Bheki Ishmael Mkhize;

f. Ms Philisiwe B. Mthethwa; and

g. Ms Siobhain O’Mahony.

3. Members of the South African National Accreditation System Board

(a) Dr Tshengedzeni Demana (Chairperson);

(b) Dr Dharmarai Naicker;

(c) Dr Pulane Elsie Molokwane;

(d) Mr Bruce Christopher Gordon;

(e) Ms Nolitha Ntobongwana;

(f) Ms Lebogang Ameliah Matlala;

(g) Ms Anele Zukiswa Vutha;

(h) Dr Nandi Malumbazo;

(i) Ms Slindile Nomathemba Ndwandwe;

(j) Mr John Mayiwane Vusumuzi Mazibuko; and

(k) Ms Nomvula Pamella Mhlari.

4. Members of the South African Bureau of Standards Board

(a) Prof. Mzubanzi Bismark Tyobeka (Chairperson);

(b) Mr Garfield Mario Bergstedt;

(c) Mr Mavela Alford Velamuva Dlamini;

(d) Dr Reabetswe Kgoroeadira;

(e) Ms Tshepiso Tinyiko Matlapeng;

(f) Ms Kgotatso Mohulatsi;

(g) Ms Deidre Penfold; and

(h) Mr Griffith Zabala.

D. Upcoming events

1. Africa Green Hydrogen Summit

1.1 Cabinet noted that South Africa is hosting the Africa Green Hydrogen Summit in Cape Town on 12 and 13 June 2025. The Summit brings together African Energy ministers, policymakers, and investors to explore opportunities in green hydrogen production, infrastructure development and export potential.

1.2 The country’s hydrogen sector is rapidly emerging as a cornerstone of the nation's strategy for transitioning to a low-carbon economy, creating sustainable jobs and positioning itself as a global leader in green energy.

2. Youth Month (2025 National Youth Day)

2.1 Cabinet calls on all South Africans, especially young people to join in commemorating National Youth Day on 16 June under the theme “Skills for the changing world, empowering youth for meaningful economic participation”. This year’s main event will be held at the Reckfarm Stadium in Tlokwe, JB Marks Local Municipality in the North West, and will focus on promoting education and skills development for the youth, which are linked to economic opportunities. Th

2.2 The National Youth Day marks an important historic event when African learners fought the Apartheid regime against the imposition of Afrikaans as a language of instruction.

2.3 It is for that, that the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act (BELA) insists on the introduction of indigenous language instruction including across the STEM and other core subjects. This work started in the 6th Administration with the introduction of indigenous languages teaching (isiXhosa) in the Eastern Cape and this drastically improved the EC matric results. This work is being expanded to other provinces. Indigenous language includes Afrikaans which is the language of the Africans who Apartheid classified as Coloureds.



E. Messages

1. Condolences

Cabinet expressed condolences to the friends and family of:

a) Cabinet expressed its condolences to the Government of the Republic of Zambia and the nation, following the passing away of former President, His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu of Zambia;

b) Renowned photographer, cultural activist and jazz organizer, Rashid Lombard. Lombard was an esteemed member of the National Order of Ikhamanga (Silver), which he received in 2014 for his contribution to arts and culture and his dedication to promoting jazz music in the country; and

c) Former Judge President of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Justice Clement Temba Sangoni, a jurist of towering intellect and a firm upholder of unwavering principle of justice, who was also a senior traditional leader of the Qokolweni-Zimbane Traditional Council in Mthatha.

2. Congratulations

Cabinet extends its congratulations and well wishes to:

a) Tete Dijana for winning the 2025 Comrades Marathon for the third time, having previously won in 2022 and 2023;

b) Gerda Steyn for defending her Comrades Marathon title by winning the Women’s 2025 Comrades Marathon and becoming the first South African runner to win the ultimate human race four times. She previously won it in 2019, 2023 and 2024.

c) South Africa’s Paralympic wheelchair superstar, Kgothatso Montjane and her Japanese partner Yui Kamiji, for winning their second French Open Women’s Wheelchair Doubles title;

d) South African sprinter, Zakithi Nene, for winning gold in the Men’s 400m at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi and setting a new world lead of 43.76 seconds

e) South African landscape designer, Leon Kluge and his team for winning gold at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London;

f) Congratulations to the Board and Management of Telkom on their financial results and for the first time in four years have paid a dividend of R500m to government, led by chairman Geoff Qhena and Group CEO Mr Serame Taukobong.

