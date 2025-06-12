Ethical Web AI Hits Major Milestones in 2025 Growth Strategy

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bubblr Inc., operating as Ethical Web AI (OTC: BBLR), a leader in secure, enterprise-grade generative AI, today announced a major achievement in executing its 2025 strategic roadmap. The company has successfully onboarded its first AI Vault SaaS client via the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.

Following its recent debut on the AWS Marketplace, Ethical Web AI’s flagship product, AI Vault, has secured its first enterprise customer. AI Vault is built to tackle the critical challenges enterprises face in adopting generative AI—specifically transparency, security, and regulatory compliance. Backed by multiple USPTO patents, the platform empowers organizations with complete control over AI usage and data protection.

Steve Morris, CEO and Founder of Ethical Web AI, remarked: “This first enterprise customer win through AWS Marketplace validates the pressing need for trustworthy, enterprise-ready generative AI. It’s also an important step in fulfilling our obligations as an AWS Software Partner. Our goal is to secure five enterprise customers via AWS Marketplace by month-end, and this early traction gives us strong confidence in that path. We are beginning slowly but our target is 10% of the enterprise generative AI market within three years.”

IP-Led Product Strategy Driving Innovation

Ethical Web AI’s product philosophy is built on a core principle: no software is developed unless its core capabilities can be patented. Each product solves a fundamental flaw in existing technologies and is defensible by design.

“We build only what we can legally protect,” Morris emphasized. “Our IP strategy isn't just a layer of protection—it’s the engine behind our long-term roadmap. We invite all stakeholders to explore our patents, which define and secure our competitive edge.”

Patents and Intellectual Property Protection

A growing portfolio of defensible intellectual property underpins Ethical Web AI's product strategy. All product development is based on securing USPTO patents that protect the unique functionality of each offering.

Patent Portfolio Highlights:

US Patent 10,977,387 – Internet-Based Search Mechanism

This foundational patent supports the Ethical Web AI Open-Source Platform and includes 16 enforceable claims, notably anonymous search and asynchronous search results. The patent was independently valued at $4.7 billion in August 2022 by Valuation Consulting (Dr. Fernando Da Cruz Vallencellos), based on a scenario where a global technology company acquired the patent and associated software. This valuation is expected to reduce slightly over time, as the patent term expires in March 2045, reflecting the 25-year legal protection horizon.

Enhances conversational search through dynamically embedded links and multimedia in HTML output. Expected to be granted in Q2 2025.

Enables the inclusion of real-time, contemporaneous data in generative AI prompts using external API calls. Improves answer completeness without heavy computing demands.

Powers AI Vault's ability to detect and redact sensitive, implicit, or contextual terms prior to submitting prompts to generative AI models—ensuring enterprise data protection

These patents form a strong legal moat for Ethical Web AI's core technologies. Each product is tied directly to specific enforceable claims, offering comprehensive protection against replication by third parties—even if only a portion of the functionality is copied.

AI Vault: Built for the 27% Who Say ‘No’ to Generative AI

AI Vault is tailored for the 27% of companies that currently ban generative AI due to concerns over privacy, security, and regulatory exposure. These include large financial institutions and global enterprises where safeguarding sensitive information is non-negotiable.

AI Vault provides:

A secure, private generative AI environment

Full enterprise control and transparency

Protection of sensitive data through patented redaction processes

Zero access to client data by Ethical Web AI or third-party providers



Watch the explainer video to see how AI Vault works: https://ethicalweb.ai/ai-vault-explainer-video/.

Looking Ahead: Focus on Profitability and Strategic Options

As part of its 2025 strategy, Ethical Web AI’s primary objectives are to be cash generative within twelve months and we have ambitions for an uplist to a superior exchange such as NASDAQ. The company also continues to explore potential acquisition interest, bolstered by its robust IP position and expanding commercial traction.

“We’re executing against a clear vision—secure enterprise AI powered by defensible innovation,” said Morris. “Whether through IPO, acquisition, or organic growth, our priority is to scale responsibly while delivering unmatched value to our customers and shareholders.”

About Ethical Web AI

Ethical Web AI (OTC: BBLR) develops patented generative AI solutions for enterprises that demand transparency, security, and compliance. Its flagship products include AI Vault and the Ethical Web AI Open-Source Platform, both built to exceed the highest data protection standards.

Learn more at: www.ethicalweb.ai

Media and investor contact: steve.morris@ethicalweb.ai

