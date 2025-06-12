AgriFORCE (NASDAQ: AGRI) and BlueFlare Energy™ Execute Binding Letter of Intent for 1.3MW Alberta Bitcoin Mining Deployment and AGRI Reaffirms Commitment to Augment its Bitcoin Treasury Through Bitcoin Mined From These New Locations

Landmark Collaboration Marks First Execution Under AgriFORCE’s Power & Compute Initiative with Modular, Efficiency-Aligned Infrastructure Across Five Alberta Sites

Vancouver, British Columbia and West Palm Beach, FL, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“AgriFORCE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI), a mission-driven technology company at the forefront of agriculture, clean energy, and decentralized computing, today announced its first deployment under the Power & Compute Initiative via a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with BlueFlare Energy™ Solutions Inc. (“BlueFlare”).

The agreement outlines a deployment of 1.3 megawatts of modular, natural gas-powered Bitcoin mining infrastructure across five strategically located sites in Alberta, Canada.

Deployment Overview: Five Phases Across Alberta

Under the terms of the LOI, BlueFlare will lead the full-stack delivery of compute infrastructure and energy systems across the following phased sites:

Phase Location Power Miners Phase 1 Berwyn, Alberta – Ph.1 425 kW 120 units Phase 2 Berwyn, Alberta – Ph.2 150 kW 40 units Phase 3 Oyen, Alberta 250 kW 70 units Phase 4 Hinton, Alberta – Ph.1 200 kW 45 units Phase 5 Hinton, Alberta – Ph.2 200 kW 40 units





The total project encompasses generators and 315 Bitmain S21 Pro ASIC miners (200 TH/s per unit) and includes comprehensive site deployment, design, integration, and commissioning services.

Technology Stack: Embedded Intelligence & ESG Enablement

This inaugural deployment will leverage BlueFlare’s proprietary platform stack to deliver intelligent and carbon-aware compute infrastructure:

BlueFlare OS ™ – Centralized control and visibility for uptime, power usage, and system health.



– Centralized control and visibility for uptime, power usage, and system health. Performance Optimization Suite – Real-time tuning of fan speeds, voltage, and firmware for peak performance and longevity.



– Real-time tuning of fan speeds, voltage, and firmware for peak performance and longevity. Remote Command Layer – Remote miner management, firmware deployment, and diagnostics.



– Remote miner management, firmware deployment, and diagnostics. Predictive Analytics – AI-driven anomaly detection and preemptive maintenance alerts.



– AI-driven anomaly detection and preemptive maintenance alerts. Batch Provisioning Tools – Streamlined configuration across all miner fleets.



Complementing this is the Carbon Cube™, BlueFlare’s real-time environmental telemetry system for ESG reporting, carbon credit tracking, and site-level sustainability monitoring.

Strategic Execution & Exclusivity

AgriFORCE has submitted a binding deposit toward the first two months of hosting and operations at the Berwyn Phase 1 site. The all-in power and hosting cost is fixed at $0.065 per kWh, excluding consumables and extraordinary repairs.

The full infrastructure deployment is scheduled for completion within 90 days. AgriFORCE has secured a 90-day exclusivity window and Right of First Refusal (ROFR) on the final two phases in Hinton and future BlueFlare opportunities across Alberta and other regions.

Leadership Commentary

“This project puts our Power & Compute Initiative into action with a modular, environmentally intelligent deployment across high-potential Canadian sites,” said Jolie Kahn, CEO of AgriFORCE. “BlueFlare’s integrated engineering and ESG platforms are a perfect fit for our decentralized compute vision. We’re not just building hashrate—we’re deploying intelligent digital assets backed by sustainable infrastructure and advanced operational visibility. The Company reaffirms its commitment to building its Bitcoin Treasury through hodling bitcoin which it mines, and to date, it has continued to hodl all bitcoin it has mined. The Company also plans to augment its bitcoin holdings through further purchases of bitcoin in the market, as capital resources permit.”

Next Steps

The parties intend to finalize definitive agreements—including hosting, power, and site lease arrangements—on or before June 30, 2025, with initial on-site work to commence immediately thereafter.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI)

AgriFORCE is a mission-first technology company focused on unlocking innovation at the intersection of agriculture, energy, and digital infrastructure. Through its division TerraHash Digital™, the Company delivers modular mining and high-performance computing solutions powered by renewable and recovered energy.

Learn more: www.agriforcegs.com

About BlueFlare Energy™ Solutions Inc.

BlueFlare is a decentralized infrastructure company specializing in mobile natural gas generation, compute deployment, and carbon-aware optimization technologies. Its platforms span blockchain, AI, emissions tracking, and energy monetization.

Learn more: www.GoBlueFlare.com

