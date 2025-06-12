Boralex Appoints Robin Deveaux as Executive Vice President and General Manager, North America

MONTREAL, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robin Deveaux as Executive Vice President and General Manager, North America. He succeeds Hugues Girardin, who will retire on December 31, 2025. Until then, M. Girardin will act as Transition Advisor to senior management to ensure a smooth and effective handover of responsibilities.

A seasoned finance professional, Robin Deveaux brings over 20 years of experience in the renewable energy and professional services sectors. He is being promoted to Executive Vice President and General Manager after having served as Vice President, Finance, and subsequently as Senior Vice President, Finance and Asset Management for North America at Boralex.

Since joining Boralex, Robin has stood out for his inclusive leadership, strategic thinking, and ability to drive projects forward in a fast-evolving environment. These qualities will remain key in his new role, as the Company prepares to unveil its 2030 Strategy.

“I am honoured by the trust placed in me, and I approach this new challenge with a great deal of humility. I have deep respect for Hugues’s accomplishments and for the expertise of our teams. Together, we will continue to drive our mission forward — with ambition, discipline, and a strong commitment to collaboration, proximity with the community, and excellence in project execution.,” said Robin Deveaux.

Following an outstanding 34-year career, Hugues Girardin leaves behind a strong and inspiring legacy. A key player in Boralex’s growth, he played a major role in developing, building, and promoting the Company’s assets. He was consistently driven by a commitment to strengthen community engagement, create lasting value for investors and stakeholders, and unite teams around a common vision.

“It has been a great source of pride to support Boralex’s growth over the years and to contribute, in my role, to the development of increasingly innovative renewable energy projects that bring lasting benefits to the regions that host them. I’m pleased to pass the baton to Robin, whose leadership and vision are closely aligned with the Company’s ambitions,” said Hugues Girardin.

“I want to sincerely thank Hugues for his unwavering dedication and outstanding contributions to our collective success. I also congratulate Robin on his appointment — his passion for our mission, combined with his expertise, will be tremendous assets for Boralex’s future,” concluded Patrick Decostre, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boralex.

