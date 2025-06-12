311Literacy Launches “The Great People Manual” During Summer’s Great Reading Tournament, Inviting Students, Parents, Teachers, Schools, and Sponsors to Join the Movement for Literacy and Character

Empowering Children with the Tools to Read, Reflect, and Relate





WAYNE, Pa., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As millions of children around the world begin their summer break, 311Literacy is proud to unveil The Great People Manual , a groundbreaking bilingual character and values curriculum, during the highly anticipated Great Reading Tournament: Summer Edition. This new initiative combines reading with purpose, offering students the avenues to knowledge and fostering values to help them become kind, compassionate, and civically engaged human beings. While currently available through 311Literacy’s summer reading tournament, this first-of-its-kind program will launch broadly this fall.

The Great People Manual uses reading as a springboard to engage children in critical thinking about how to navigate the world around them. As students develop literacy skills, they also benefit from learning how to treat others well, make responsible choices, and engage with their communities.

The Great People Manual is a bilingual, K-8 curriculum designed to foster civic-mindedness and social-emotional growth through engaging stories, short videos, and classroom or at-home activities. Available in English and Spanish, the program features universal virtues—like kindness, perseverance, gratitude, and collaboration—and introduces children to inspiring real-world role models including Abraham Lincoln, Mahatma Gandhi, Thích Nhất Hạnh, and Gabriela Mistral.

As Ariadna Trapote, Executive Director of 311Literacy, explains: “Literacy is the foundation of opportunity—but values like 'The Golden Rule' are the compass. We want every child not just to succeed, but to contribute, to connect, and to care.”

The Great People Manual is integrated directly into The Great Reading Tournament (TGRT), so that children can explore these values through stories available within the Tournament’s 10,000+ book library. As they compete to read the most minutes, they’ll also absorb lessons about empathy, justice, and perseverance—proving that academic and moral development can go hand in hand.

Now in its fourth edition, TGRT is more global than ever. From June 15 to July 19, 2025, nearly 30,000 students from more than 32 countries will log in, level up, and read as much as they can—in both English and Spanish. The platform automatically tracks their reading time, provides comprehension checks, and features live leaderboards for individual and group competitions. Top readers will be eligible for prizes, but every participant walks away with something even more powerful: a deeper love of reading. In past tournaments, upwards of 25% of participants continued logging reading minutes well after the close of the contest.

“We are thrilled to sponsor The Great Reading Tournament,” says Ruben Abarca, CEO of High Impact Tutors. “As a STEM company, we know that the foundation of every scientific breakthrough, every technological leap, and every engineering marvel is the ability to read and learn. Reading isn’t just fundamental—it’s the launchpad for every future innovator.”

311Literacy invites families, educators, and schools to join this free, international celebration of literacy and character.

About 311Literacy

311Literacy is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing bilingual literacy and character development for all children. Through innovative programs like The Great Reading Tournament and The Great People Manual, 311Literacy helps build not only great readers—but even greater people.

Together, let’s raise a generation that reads to learn and lives to lead.

